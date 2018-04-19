New Orleans’ Cowboy Mouth to headline 2018 Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs

Rock band Cowboy Mouth will bring its Louisiana-influenced rock 'n' roll to Strawberry Days on June 16. The 121st annual festival will run June 15 to 17 at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs.

The band is best known for its hit "Jenny Says," which shot up charts in 1997. They have toured relentlessly in the two decades since. The band's latest album, "The Name of the Band Is …," combined three new songs with nine favorites re-recorded by the group's current lineup.

The festival will include music throughout the weekend. Other artists are: Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy; 101st Army Band; A Band Called Alexis; The Mixx; Union of None (formerly known as Bicycle Annie) and The Goodman Band.

In a press release announcing the lineup, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association said, "Over the past couple of years, we've had the opportunity to bring in some big-name acts including: Freddy Jones Band and Brothers' Keeper featuring John Popper (Blues Traveler) and Jono Mason. These performances garnered great response from the community so we wanted to continue that momentum. We also have amazing talent right here in our backyard, and we're thrilled to showcase our locals as well."

Learn more about the festival at strawberrydays.com or by calling the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 945-6589.