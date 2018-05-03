With the new official Colorado Stickers keyboard downloadable on your phone, you can share Colorado landmarks — including Red Rocks, the Colorful Colorado sign, the Big Blue Bear, a frosty beer, DIA tents and more — with your friends and followers. To download them, search "official colorado stickers" in your phone's app store, and then you can send them via text, email, Twitter, WhatsApp and several other messaging services. New stickers will also be added. For more information, visit http://www.colorado.com/stickers.