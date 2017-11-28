Reel Rock film tour will benefit Basalt High School climbing wall

Students and teachers at Basalt High School hope to add a climbing wall in their new auxiliary gym and are looking for community support for the endeavor.

The high school will host North Face's Reel Rock 12 film tour as a fundraiser Friday. The event will be held in the high school's new multipurpose room, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and screenings at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at Ute Mountaineer, Bristlecone Sports, Ragged Mountain Sports, Basalt High School and at the door.

Reel Rock features four films, including "Break on Through" about 19-year-old Boulder climber Margo Hayes, who aims to become the first woman to conquer a 5.15 climb — the top of the difficulty scale.

The other films are "Above the Sea," "Safety Third" and "Stumped." A trailer at https://reelrocktour.com indicates viewers can expect some breath-taking action.

Tanner Jones, a teacher at Basalt High School, said the initial goal is to raise $40,000 to start construction this summer.

"Ideally, we're looking at around a 730-square-foot wall to start," he said.

The wall could be expanded if demand warranted and funds were secured.

"It all depends on funding and we are hoping that the local climbing community will use Reel Rock as an opportunity to not only enjoy some great films but to show their support for youth climbing in the valley."

Jones said climbing walls are valuable in a number of ways — the most obvious being exposure to a new activity.

"For many of our students, this is the only opportunity they might have to rope up and learn the skills and techniques of rock climbing," Jones said.

Climbing also provides a physical activity that builds confidence and trust, he said. Young climbers have better control of their bodies and push their comfort levels in a safe and controlled environment, according to Jones.