Reflections of Mother’s Day spent on the Glenwood Canyon trail

One of my favorite Mother's Day adventures was many years ago with our two children, John and Michelle. At the time they were both in elementary school, and for Mother's Day they asked me what I would like to do. We resided in a small ski town in Colorado so weather was always a factor when planning outdoor activities. The weather was forecasted to be beautiful, so we planned a bike trip for the family on the Glenwood Springs Canyon Recreation Trail, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. My husband John helped load up all four of our bikes in our pick up truck, and early in the morning we departed south.

If you are not familiar with Glenwood Springs Colorado, it is located on Interstate 70 between Vail and Grand Junction, and it is also the turn off for Aspen. The Glenwood Canyon as we refer to it, is a beautiful curvy part of the interstate that is elevated high off the Colorado river. The Glenwood Springs Recreation Trail is directly under the interstate, and it is level with the river, which as times during the snow melting season can close the trail with high water. As I recall, the canyon is about 13 miles long, making it the perfect length for a nice Sunday bike ride.

Biking with my kids is always a treat for me. I slowed down on Mother's Day from my usual race pace, and just enjoyed biking. Our kids at their young age required several stops along the way, and this made the day that much more fun and casual. When we drive through the canyon we don’t get to experience the beauty as much as we do while casually biking. On the river we noticed and waved to the kayakers and rafters that were geared up for cold water. The river is definitely the highlight of the bike ride for me, as I enjoy watching the water flow, move, turn, sometimes even rage. There are birds, and squirrels all scattering around, making it just a perfect day in nature.

When we reach the 10 mile mark, the kids are done and want to go back. It may seem like a really long way for two elementary kids, but to be honest, at this pace, with stops it is very achievable. As a treat, we reward our kids and ourselves with a swim and a soak at the Glenwood Springs Hot Springs Pool. My husband and the kids had made a picnic lunch, and we enjoyed eating at the pool on the grass area.

I haven't done this particular ride for a while, but next time I am in the area, I am going to make sure I pack my bike, and take a fun ride in the canyon.

Carrie Morgridge serves as the vice president and chief disruptor of The Morgridge Family Foundation. The mission of the Foundation is to invest in transformative gifts. Carrie is the award-winning author of The Spirit of the Trail: A Journey to Fulfillment Along the Continental Divide (May 5, 2018).