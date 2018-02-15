Rice noodle salad is a quick, flexible dish

Slurping on noodles is always fun. This recipe can use rice noodles, or get a noodle maker so you can create your own noodles out of zucchini, cucumbers or chayotes.

Spicy nutty sauce:

3 tablespoons peanut, almond or cashew butter

1 teaspoon sriracha

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 cup water

Recommended Stories For You

Blend for 30 seconds.

4 cups rice noodles

1/2 rough chop cilantro

2 carrots, peel outside layer and continue to peel for thin shavings

1 cucumber, shaved or noodled

2 scallions, sliced

1 jalapeño, rough chopped

1 bell pepper, red sliced

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1 teaspoon sesame seed oil

Mix with dressing and serve.

The best thing about this dish is you can add shrimp, pulled pork, chopped chicken or steak.

You can substitute the rice noodles for vegetables. It's also a very easy dish that you can make ahead of time.

Want to share your favorite recipes? Email cj@postindependent.com.