Simple snacks for the holidays

I find it funny that so many people put pressure on themselves to create appetizers for the holidays.

I love entertaining, but sometimes you just need to keep it simple and delicious. This idea is going to help you create such wonderful bites with what you have.

Grab an assortment of different breads, rye, sourdough and some baguettes. Slice them and brush them with a little olive oil, place them in the oven until they're golden brown. Now, have fun and create a bunch of toppings. Raid your fridge for ideas; this isn't a formal recipe, but inspiration!

Some ideas:

Tomatoes, basil, garlic mixed up with olive oil

Sautéed mushrooms with goat cheese and shaved arugula

Sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives and mozzarella cheese

You could also shape salami, prosciutto or cook bacon and finish them off.

Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.