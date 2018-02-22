Submit your designs for Mountain Fair’s poster and T-shirt contest

Get inspired, then get to work. Carbondale's 47th annual Mountain Fair is now accepting submissions for poster and T-shirt designs. The annual event's theme is Love Pollinator. Artists should submit rough sketches and two work samples in person to 76 S. Fourth St. or via email to amy@carbondalearts.com. The deadline is March 30 at 5 p.m. A jury will pick one idea, and the Carbondale Arts staff will then work with the winner on the final poster. The winner will receive $650 and five T-shirts. Questions? Call 970-963-1680.