Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season
March 26, 2018
Donate
Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:
Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc..
PO Box 945
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Glenwood Springs' Summer of Music will return to Two Rivers Park with a series of free concerts. The concerts will take place Wednesday nights, June 27 to Aug. 1. This year's lineup is:
June 27: Lipbone Redding, JAS Aspen students opening
July 4: Otone Brass Band, The Davenports opening
July 11: Johannes Linstead, Ryan Flores opening
July 18: Carolyn Wonderland, Fifty/50 opening
July 24: My Blue Sky, Indigo Mojo opening
Recommended Stories For You
Aug. 1: Grant Farm, A Band Called Alexis opening
Donate
Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:
Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc..
PO Box 945
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Trending In: Entertainment
- After 20 years of climbs, photographer Derek Johnston unveils ‘Colorado’s Fourteeners’ at Anderson Ranch
- Music: The tragedy of the ‘Layla’ coda
- Grand Valley Easter events include egg hunts, concerts and services
- A look back: The timeline of the marijuana legalization movement in Colorado
- Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season
Trending Sitewide
- From horses to hemp: John Lyons eyes second calling
- Report: Driver killed on Highway 82 near Aspen probably using ‘electronic device’
- Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Driver slapped with ticket after ‘rolling coal’ toward ‘March For Our Lives’ protestors in Steamboat
- More than 100 join sister March for Our Lives rally in Carbondale