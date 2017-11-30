Sunlight Mountain Resort adds Distillery Inn to its Ski, Swim, Stay package
November 30, 2017
Sunlight Mountain Resort's Ski, Swim and Stay vacation package has added another "stay" option: Carbondale's Distillery Inn. It's the nation's only inn located within a working distillery. Other hotel partners include Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, Glenwood Springs Cedar Lodge, Hotel Glenwood Springs, The Hotel Colorado, Hotel Denver, Glenwood Canyon Resort, Brettelberg Condominiums and Sunlight Lodge Bed and Breakfast. Learn more at SkiSwimStay.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Carbondale and partners receive $25K for Colorado Creative Loop
- Ski adventurers to share tales, photos in Glenwood book signing
- ‘Wichita,’ a horror film shot in Snowmass Village, gets digital and DVD release
- River runners suggest safety changes at Basalt whitewater park
- Whit’s End: A Southerner’s first tree-hunting experience
Trending Sitewide
- Whitworth resigns as Glenwood High football coach
- L.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in Aspen
- Post-Grand-Avenue-bridge planning efforts subject of Glenwood Springs open house events
- Rifle High cheerleader to perform at Disney World
- DeFrates column: VRBOs — the housing elephant in the valley