Sunlight Mountain Resort adds Distillery Inn to its Ski, Swim, Stay package

Distillery Inn The Ginger Room lr

Sunlight Mountain Resort's Ski, Swim and Stay vacation package has added another "stay" option: Carbondale's Distillery Inn. It's the nation's only inn located within a working distillery. Other hotel partners include Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, Glenwood Springs Cedar Lodge, Hotel Glenwood Springs, The Hotel Colorado, Hotel Denver, Glenwood Canyon Resort, Brettelberg Condominiums and Sunlight Lodge Bed and Breakfast. Learn more at SkiSwimStay.com.

