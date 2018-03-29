Susie Jimenez: This simple sauce will brighten any dish

Marinades, sauces and other easy means of highlighting simple dishes are the way now. We all have our to-go habits when it comes to fast, easy meals for our families. When you encounter those nights, you can use these simple steps to elevate your meal.

You can add walnut arugula pesto to a pasta salad, marinade shrimp, chicken or pork, rice, potatoes — the list could go on and on. This is a recipe with endless possibilities.

Walnut Arugula Pesto

1 cup walnuts

6 garlic cloves

4 cups arugula

Recommended Stories For You

3 cups extra virgin olive oil

Add walnuts and garlic cloves to food processor for 15 seconds. Then add arugula and scrape the edges of the bowl.

With food processor running, slowly drizzle in olive oil.

Do not season the pesto. You'll season the foods you use it with.

Variations: You could also make this with kale, spinach, basil or cilantro, or mix and match your favorite herbs and greens.

Always use garlic and olive oil, but you could change it up by adding ginger, lemongrass or turmeric, too.

Susie Jimenez was runner-up on "Food Network Star" season 7 and owns a local catering company. Reach her at susiespiceitup@gmail.com.