Sustainability tips for July Fourth holiday

Walking Mountains Science Center’s mission is to awaken a sense of wonder and inspire environmental stewardship and sustainability through natural science education. Visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycle to learn more about how to properly dispose of waste in Eagle County. Walking Mountains is a member of the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community.

According to Northern Colorado Disposal, Americans toss out enough paper and plastic cups, forks and spoons every year to circle the equator 300 times.

Here are some tips from Walking Mountains Sustainability and the Climate Action Collaborative to help reduce our impact over a busy Fourth of July holiday full of picnics, gatherings and barbecue.

How to get there

Walk, bike, bus or carpool to your picnic, barbecue or party.

What to bring

Avoid pre-packaged, pre-made foods and styrofoam to reduce single-use plastic.

Recommended Stories For You

Bring your items in a reusable bag or basket.

Bring your own utensils, straws and reusable tableware and water bottles.

If purchasing, then look for recyclable cups. Paper and stainless steel straws can be purchased locally at Walmart.

Bring two trash bags. One for trash and one for recycling.

What to eat

Shop for in-season produce at your local farmers market.

Shop for meat from the local butcher. Meat from the butcher also has less plastic or packaging.

Post-event duties

Separate your trash and recycling and visit a recycling drop-site or plan your event at a location that has recycling on-site.

For more information about local waste reduction, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/recycling-waste-reduction.