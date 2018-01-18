Things to do around Glenwood Springs, 1/19/18-1/25/18
January 18, 2018
Friday Afternoon Club: Charley Wagner
Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Charley Wagner brings his laid-back, simple folk/Americana sound to the mountain.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com
Five-course tasting and beer pairing
Friday, 6 p.m. Hotel Colorado and Irwin Brewing partner to offer a five-course tasting to remember. Reservations are required.
Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $72.27 | 945-8948 ext. 115 | facebook.com/hotelcolorado
Poetry Slam with Meta Sarmiento
Friday, 8 p.m. Step on stage and perform your work in the spoken-word style influenced by Beat poets such as Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. The panel of judges includes National Poetry Slam semifinalist Meta Sarmiento.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8 advance; $11 day of; free to students with a valid student ID | $24 advance; $29 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
The Risan Project
Friday, 9:30 p.m. Risan Project events feature concerts, ski and snowboard film premiers, videos and presentations and on-screen advertising from partners in the cannabis, outdoor and environmental industries. The local event includes a concert by Colorado band Salem and the film "TurboDojo," the latest film from independent snowboard filmmakers Absinthe.
The Black Nugget, 411 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 970-963-4498
Spoken Word Poetry Workshop
Saturday, 10 a.m. Poet and rapper Meta Sarmiento will host a workshop that explores poetry in a spoken word format. You'll learn to craft your own verse and find your voice.
Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org
PLAN AHEAD
Bill Miller performs
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Native American musician Bill Miller will give a free concert at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley. Miller is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and world-class native flute player who has worked and toured with noted musicians including Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan, Tori Amos, Richie Havens and Arlo Guthrie.
New Space Theatre in the Calaway Academic Building, 3000 County Road 114 | Free | 970-947-8223
Iron Fly Competition
Thursday, 6 p.m. Support the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club and Roaring Fork Conservancy during this third-annual event. Competitors will use unusual materials in a fly-tying event. Competitors, bring your fly tying tools. Materials will be provided. Drink and menu specials available.
Riverside Grill, 181 Basalt Center Circle, Basalt | $5 spectators, $20 competitors; youth competitors free | roaringfork.org/events
