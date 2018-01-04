Things to do in and around Glenwood Springs, 1/5/18 – 1/11/18

Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.

Vaudeville Holiday show

Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open in advance of the performance, with food and drink available for order. The show ends Saturday.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

^^^Skier

Appreciation Day

Recommended Stories For You

Jan. 5, 9 a.m. Sunlight celebrates its patrons with this annual event. Don your super hero or super villain costume and hit the slopes.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $20 | 800-445-7931 | sunlightmtn.com

Feets of Comedy

Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. Hacky Sack champion brings his show "Feets of Comedy" to town, highlighting both comedy and action. The show is suitable for all ages. Cash or check only.

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, 16543 U.S. 82, Carbondale | $10; $5 children eighth grade and younger | 963-1960

^^Consensual Improv!

Friday, 8 p.m. Get ready to laugh with the Thunder River Theatre Company's comedy troupe, Consensual Improv! The evening will feature games and audience interaction (think "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"). The show typically sells out, so you better buy tickets now.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

First Friday in

Carbondale

Friday, 5-8 p.m. Among this month's highlights: Mary's Main Street Spirits will celebrate the new year with sparkling wine tasting from 5-7 p.m. Roadside Gallery will offer giveaways and snacks, with poetry readings and collage art by DJ Hill, and music by John Hatanaka. The Kid Mountain tent will offer complimentary coffee and hot chocolate throughout the night. Want music? The Zac Grant Duo will crank it up at Marble Distilling starting at 6:30 p.m. Pearl and Wood will perform at Steve's Guitars starting at 8:30 p.m. Rolling Stones cover band Emotional Rescue will play at Carbondale Beer Works from 9 p.m. to midnight. If comedy's your thing, head to Thunder River for Consensual Improv! at 8 p.m.

Main Street, Carbondale | carbondale.com

Comedian Andy Haynes

Saturday, 8 p.m. Andy Haynes has already appeared on Comedy Central, at a number of comedy festivals and on his debut comedy album, "Greatest Hits." Now he brings his humor to Basalt.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $22 advance, $27 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org