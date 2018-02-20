Thunder River Theatre to audition children for professional role
February 20, 2018
It's rare for Roaring Fork Valley youth to find professional theater opportunities without leaving home. Thunder River Theatre Company's production of "The Emperor's New Clothes" will audition children for the role of a precocious 10-year-old. It's the second installment of TRTC for Young Audiences. The performances run April 12-15 at the Carbondale theater, and the auditions are noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. For a script and audition appointment, contact Stage Manager Murray Johnson, murray.johnson7@gmail.com, or leave a voicemail at the theatre at 970-963-8200. Audition slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario shares thoughts on gun control
- Rare, dangerous conditions spur avalanche warning for Roaring Fork Valley backcountry
- Discovery Channel’s ‘Gold Rush’ is leaving Park County, but residents continue to fight for more mining oversight
- Crime Briefs: Woman asks church for help, escapes in stolen vehicle
- Later school-day start for teens in Roaring Fork Schools still under consideration