Tofu doesn’t have to be tough to love
January 11, 2018
Canyon Creek resident Carol Turtle is passionate about life without meat. These meals don't have to be bland and uninteresting — even when they include the much-maligned tofu.
Turtle admits she isn't a fan of tofu itself. "But, it is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make some very interesting items," she writes. Tofu can be used to create a feta substitute. "I love this 'feta' plain, but it can be added to salads, top off a baked pizza or toss it with fresh cucumber, onions, and white beans (I'm always looking for a way to eat more beans!)."
Here is her recipe:
Fake feta, modified from "Give Them Something Better" by Sarah Frain and Stephanie Howard
Makes 2 cups
1 package (14 oz.) water-packed tofu, extra-firm
1/2 cup lemon juice (I use frozen "lemon cubes" from fresh-squeezed lemons, which I always have on hand)
1/4 cup water
1 Tablespoon dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1. Drain water off tofu. You want the tofu to be as dry as possible, so press it in a tofu press. I don't have one, so I put it between two plates with some weight on top for an hour or so. Then, crumble the tofu and place it in a small, flat-bottomed casserole dish (or plate) and microwave on high, stopping about every 3 minutes to stir until it makes a popping sound. This could take 3 or more times, depending on how wet the tofu was when you started. I was surprised the tofu could take it, but it finally started popping and was quite firm.
2. Whisk remaining ingredients together in a medium bowl.
3. Add wet ingredients to tofu, stir and refrigerate at least an hour, but overnight is best.
Want to share your favorite recipes? Email cj@postindependent.com.