Tofu doesn’t have to be tough to love

Canyon Creek resident Carol Turtle is passionate about life without meat. These meals don't have to be bland and uninteresting — even when they include the much-maligned tofu.

Turtle admits she isn't a fan of tofu itself. "But, it is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make some very interesting items," she writes. Tofu can be used to create a feta substitute. "I love this 'feta' plain, but it can be added to salads, top off a baked pizza or toss it with fresh cucumber, onions, and white beans (I'm always looking for a way to eat more beans!)."

Here is her recipe:

Fake feta, modified from "Give Them Something Better" by Sarah Frain and Stephanie Howard

Makes 2 cups

1 package (14 oz.) water-packed tofu, extra-firm

1/2 cup lemon juice (I use frozen "lemon cubes" from fresh-squeezed lemons, which I always have on hand)

1/4 cup water

1 Tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1. Drain water off tofu. You want the tofu to be as dry as possible, so press it in a tofu press. I don't have one, so I put it between two plates with some weight on top for an hour or so. Then, crumble the tofu and place it in a small, flat-bottomed casserole dish (or plate) and microwave on high, stopping about every 3 minutes to stir until it makes a popping sound. This could take 3 or more times, depending on how wet the tofu was when you started. I was surprised the tofu could take it, but it finally started popping and was quite firm.

2. Whisk remaining ingredients together in a medium bowl.

3. Add wet ingredients to tofu, stir and refrigerate at least an hour, but overnight is best.

Want to share your favorite recipes? Email cj@postindependent.com.