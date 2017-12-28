Trail Talk: Jess Weaver Trail might be even better in winter

Want to share why you love your favorite trail? Submit your own Trail Talk at tinyurl.com/pitrailtalk .

One of Matthew Colson's favorite local trails is Jess Weaver Trail, also known as No Name. It's a great addition — or alternative — to the more popular Hanging Lake, located 7 miles east of Jess Weaver. Jess Weaver is also a great hike to pair with Grizzly Creek Trail, which is located 3 miles east of Jess Weaver.

Colson shared insight into why this trail is among his tops.

Get to walking

The trail is at least 8 miles one way, although most people just hike to the first bridge, which is just more than 3 miles in. The trail is easy to moderate. There are a few steep parts between the second and third mile.

After crossing the first bridge you meet up with a trail that crosses over to Grizzly Creek. As you continue up No Name Creek, you will start to gain a little more elevation until you get to about 4.7 miles.

Then it's level until you reach the washed out bridge at the 5-mile post. At this point I suggest only crossing the creek in the fall or winter, when the creek is frozen over solid.

The trail does a switchback then keeps heading up No Name Creek for another quarter mile, where you come to the third bridge. Shortly after crossing this bridge you will come to No Name Falls.

From this point the trail comes and goes and is mostly maintained by the wildlife. About 7.5 miles up the trail you will come across a cabin then eventually the 8-mile post.

This trail is nice because not many people use it and it's great for snowshoeing.

Historic perspective

Jess Weaver passed away on this trail around the 5-mile post. You can see old spiral riveted pipe from mining back in the day. There is also the old flume on the cliff side.

Getting there

From Glenwood Springs, take I-70 East to exit 119. The trailhead is a half-mile north of the interstate.

Learn more at visitglenwood.com.