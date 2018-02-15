Trail talk: Regardless of skill level, Sunlight’s Ute is a snowy thrill

The experience

Slide off the Primo lift and point your skis or board for Ute. It's a beginner run, but even as my skills increase, it remains one of my favorites at Sunlight Mountain Resort.

Ute is my go-to first run on every visit to the mountain. When I was a newer skier, I loved it because I was able to take my time. The wide-open path is perfect for a newbie; I could make wide S-turns without worrying about navigating throngs of people.

I'm an intermediate skier now, and I spend most of my time on blues. Greens at some other mountains have become dull, but not Ute. Here's the thing: I like to go fast, but only when I know I'm capable of stopping. I'm not a risk-taker. The run's gently rolling hills make me comfortable picking up speed, as I know the terrain will slow me. And the open space remains an advantage; I've always got my eyes open for less-experienced skiers, but on Ute, there's plenty of room for us all.

Award-winning views

In 2017, industry blog Liftopia named Ute one of its "10 scenic green runs every skier and snowboarder will love." That's with good reason, I'd say. The run offers panoramic views of the surrounding area, and thanks to its 2.5-mile length, you've got time to enjoy them regardless of your speed.

Alternate route

You can also take the Segundo lift up the west side of the mountain and meet up with Ute from its cutoff. There are a number of blues and short greens that connect to the run, as well, so have fun and play with it.

Summertime fun

Not a snow fan? Wait till it melts away, then tackle Ute on two wheels. Sunlight offers a number of mountain biking trails in the summer, including Ute. MTBProject.com recommends taking another route to the peak and relying on Ute as a downhill route.