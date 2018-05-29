Vail Craft Beer Classic announces Toast of Vail performers

VAIL — Three popular Colorado bands will headline the Toast of Vail, the Vail Craft Beer Classic's flagship event, on Saturday, June 16. Live music will fill Solaris Plaza starting at 2 p.m. with Float Like a Buffalo, followed by Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs at 3:45 p.m. and concluding with Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Now in its second year, the Vail Craft Beer Classic takes place June 14-17.

Based out of Denver, Float Like A Buffalo's sound can be described as funk rock, with blues and folk influences. The group is known for its high-energy shows. Cory Pearman (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) and Garrett Achten (backup vocals, percussion) together started The Shower Curtains in late 2014, and shortly thereafter, brought in Achten's childhood friends Jason Clukies (backup vocals, bass) and Evan Crabdree (backup vocals, lead guitar) to create Float Like A Buffalo. Drummer Phil Pleckham (backup vocals, drums) joined the group in early 2016. The newest additions of the blazing horns are Luke Story (saxophone, trumpet) and Cory "Beef" Meier (trombone), who were brought in during the spring of 2017 to solidify Float Like A Buffalo's special blend of funk rock.

Also based out of Denver, Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs are making waves in the Colorado music scene. Rouch, a self-proclaimed southpaw whiskey-loving Virginian, self-released his first full-length solo album, "The Beautiful and the Damned" in March 2016. Now, his four-piece alternative-country folk group is considered one of Denver's fastest up-and-coming bands from both music-centric and local lifestyle media.

Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts formed in January 2013 and have since been touring steadily across the country. The core of the band is Ryan Chrys on guitar and vocals, Susan Phelan on bass and vocals, and Michael Jochum on drums. In their home state of Colorado, the band often performs with Laura Quam on violin. Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts have earned prestigious local and national accolades over the past few years, including a nomination for 2018 Outlaw Group of the year by the Ameripolitan Music Awards.

Multi-day event

Four days of Vail Craft Beer Classic events culminate with the festival's signature tasting, the Toast of Vail, offering a selection of samples from more than 50 breweries from coast to coast (and some international offerings) in the heart of Vail, adjacent to Solaris Plaza.

Toast of Vail attendees can enjoy samples of their favorites, discover rare new offerings and have the chance to meet industry leaders and popular public figures during special pop-up sessions; the three free concert performances in Solaris Plaza then carry the fun into the evening. VIP ticketholders can bypass the crowds and start enjoying select breweries an hour before general admission ticketholders.

This year, the Vail Craft Beer Classic is offering two festival package options: The Weekender Package for $99 and the VIP Weekender Package for $139. The Weekender Package includes general admission access to the Sip at the Summit and Toast of Vail, allowing festivalgoers to get the most out of their Vail Craft Beer Classic experience with the weekend's largest tasting events. The VIP Weekender Package includes general admission access to the Sip at the Summit event and VIP access to the Toast of Vail.

Located in the heart of Vail, the Vail Craft Beer Classic is a multi-day extravaganza of all things craft beer. The festival features paired dinners, educational seminars, brewer-led activities such as mountain biking, hiking and a high elevation beer tasting. The four-day celebration's array of events are priced from $35 to $195, and tickets can be purchased online or in-person (for select events) at West Vail Liquors.

For a full schedule of events, more information, and to purchase tickets, visit VailCraftBeerClassic.com.