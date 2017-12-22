Vail Craft Beer Classic tickets on sale for June event

Cost: $65 for Sip at the Summit tasting; $49 for Toast of Vail.

On June 14-17, the Vail Craft Beer Classic kicks off as a mountain getaway for beer enthusiasts, foodies and outdoor adventure-seekers.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is an event that not only celebrates craft beer and delicious cuisine, but also shows off the Vail Valley with all the scenery and outdoor activities it has to offer.

Tickets for the Grand Tastings are now on sale and include the Friday Night Sip at the Summit and Saturday's Toast of Vail events. Both events feature hundreds of beers from around the country to be sampled with owners, founders and brewers to tell you about their brews.

Tickets are available at http://www.Vailbeer.com along with a list of events and participating breweries. The full lineup will be released after the new year.

"In Colorado you can drink good beer at a festival any weekend of the year," said Jason Ornstein, of Team Player Productions. "We wanted to create an elevated experience that really takes it to the next level; take the gondola to a tasting, go mountain biking with the brewer, sit down for lunch with the founder."

Presented by the Colorado Brewers Guild, the Sip at the Summit event exclusively features beers brewed in Colorado in an intimate tasting with very limited tickets. The event takes place at 10,250 feet at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola on Friday evening, arguing the title of highest altitude beer festival in the world!

Benefitting the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild is a nonprofit trade association representing Colorado craft breweries and brewpubs. It is dedicated to the improvement of business conditions and is an advocate for its members. The Colorado Brewers Guild sponsors a variety of beer events each year designed to increase the awareness and appreciation of Colorado brewed beer.

For more information about the Guild, visit http://www.coloradobeer.org.

Benefitting the Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association

The Vail Valley Mountain Bike Association is a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

For more information, visit http://www.vvmba.org.