Valley Visual Arts People’s Choice winners announced

Carbondale Arts’ annual Valley Visual Arts show invites artists from around the area to display their work, and one of the event’s highlights is the People’s Choice Awards. With more than 370 ballots cast, Chet Haring’s “Untitled” Yule marble sculpture came in first place. Haring will receive $100 and a pair of tickets to the Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza. Dave Notor’s painting “Morning Frost” came in second, earning him $50 and one fashion show ticket.

The exhibition includes 50 local artists and will remain on display through Feb. 16. The gallery is located in The Launchpad at 76 S. Fourth St. in Carbondale. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn more at carbondalearts.com.