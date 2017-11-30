Holiday happenings in and around Glenwood

^^^Welcome the Holiday

Saturday, 2 p.m. Celebrate the sound of the holidays with Mountain Madrigal Singers. The group begins preparation for its annual holiday concerts in August. This year's highlights include "Somewhere in My Memory," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "One Small Child" and "Welcome Now the Holiday." Solos, trios and instrumental works are incorporated into the program, which repeats on Dec. 8, 10 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | Search facebook.com for Mountain Madrigal Singers

Hometown Holiday

Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sunday, 3-6 p.m. Rifle's annual holiday event returns for its fourth year. Highlights include "shop local bingo" and a window display contest Friday; a craft fair, live reindeer, hay rides, tree lighting, a parade, Symphony in the Valley concert and more Saturday; and a community choir concert Sunday. And, of course, Santa will be on hand Friday and Saturday to visit with children — and, on Saturday, with pets.

Multiple locations, Rifle | riflechamber.com

Light Up Carbondale

Friday, 5-9 p.m. First Fridays are among the busiest days in town, and December's event is no exception. Among the offerings: Carbondale Clay Center's Cup Auction (6-9 p.m.), a silent auction fundraiser for the nonprofit. Santa will visit the Launchpad from 3-7 p.m., and he'll also light the trees at Main and Weant at 5:15 p.m. Carbondale Middle School Band will perform in the Fourth Street Plaza, and Carbondale Arts' holiday market will be open until 8 p.m.

Sol Theatre will also stop by the Launchpad to share scenes from "A Christmas Story." Steve's Guitars will feature two bands: Let Them Roar at 8:30 p.m. and Easy, Baby at 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Carbondale | Free, some events may charge admission | carbondale.com

Christmas Craft Show

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Plow through your holiday shopping list in a festive environment. This annual fair features handmade decorations and gifts of all kinds.

New Castle Senior Housing Activity Center, 201 Castle Valley Blvd. | newcastlecolorado.org

Vaudeville Holiday show

Through Jan. 6. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays. Several extra shows are scheduled in the days immediately prior to Christmas and New Year's Day.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com