What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, 12/8/17-12/14/17
December 7, 2017
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
Kids-Only Holiday Sale
Friday, 4-6 p.m. What can you buy on a child's budget? Find out during Carbondale Clay Center's annual sale, which features ceramic work priced at $10 or less. Children and their families can also paint ornaments, also $10 or less.
Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org
Shabbat and Holiday Season Celebration
Friday, 6 p.m. Join this Kabbalat Shabbat, Chanukah and holiday season celebration, hosted by Neshama Center. Enjoy latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt and activities.
The Element Hotel, 499 Market St., Basalt | Free | neshamacenteraspen.org
Holiday Craft Fair
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Check off items on your holiday list while supporting local youth. This market for local artisans' work benefits Youth Zone of Garfield County. While you're there, meet author R. Glen Wood and purchase his book "Parachute: A Historic Novel." Proceeds from each book purchase, $15, will also go to Youth Zone.
Elks Lodge, 51939 U.S. 6, Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-2286 | gwselks.com
Studio for Arts and Works Holiday Open House
Saturday, 3-8 p.m. SAW's annual holiday open house and art sale this year is also a fundraiser for the Carbondale Clay Center's Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship fund. Angus Graham was a SAW artist, and a silent auction will support youth who want to learn to work with clay.
Studio for Arts and Works, 525 Buggy Circle, Carbondale | Free | sawcarbondale.com
Holiday Craft and Food Event
Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Here's another great opportunity to finish off your shopping list with locally made goods! The Sunshine Farm event will include local foods, such as garlic braids, jams and jellies; woodworking; jewelry; children's books and more.
Sunshine Farm, 38487 U.S. 6, New Castle | Free | 984-3320
Welcome the Holiday
Friday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the sound of the holidays with Mountain Madrigal Singers. The group begins preparation for its annual holiday concerts in August. This year's highlights include "Somewhere in My Memory," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "One Small Child" and "Welcome Now the Holiday." Solos, trios and instrumental works are incorporated into the program, which repeats at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | Search facebook.com for Mountain Madrigal Singers
A Very Vintage Christmas
Saturday, 11 a.m. Ring in the season with vintage and craft booths, haway wagon rides, a gift wrapping station, pictures with Santa and caroling. Compete in the inaugural Cookie of the County and Pie Off by baking three-dozen cookies or three pies of your favorite recipe and delivering them by 10 a.m. Friday. Proceeds benefit Silt Historical Park.
Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave., Silt | 309-5263 | silthistoricalpark.net
Glenwood Spring Mall Winter Festival
Saturday, noon. Meet Santa, enjoy in-store and craft sales and more during the mall's holiday festival.
Glenwood Springs Mall, 51027 U.S. 6, Glenwood Springs | Free | glenwoodmall.com
North Pole Bowl Holiday Party
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Eat, drink and be tacky with Roaring Fork Young Professionals. Entry to the party includes two games of bowling, a taco bar and two drinks.
Bowlounge, 280 Favre Lane, El Jebel | $25 members; $30 nonmembers | roaringforkyp.com
SoGlow Movie Night
Sunday, 3 p.m. South Glenwood residents, join your friends and neighbors for the holiday movie "Elf." Refreshments available.
Cardiff Schoolhouse, 4018 Sky Ranch Drive, Glenwood Springs | Suggested donation $5 per person or $10 per family | facebook.com/soglowgws
A Grand Holiday 2017
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Greet Father Christmas and his live reindeer as they arrive at Glenwood's Downtown Market. Jon Patakay of Alpine Echo will perform, and free hot chocolate, cookies and marshmallow roasting will be on hand.
Garfield County Courthouse, 109 8th Street, Glenwood Springs | Free | 618-3650
Vaudeville Holiday show
Through Jan. 6. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays. Several extra shows are scheduled in the days immediately prior to Christmas and New Year's Day.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com
OTHER EVENTS
Glen-a-Palooza
Friday, 5 p.m. It's time for another edition of Glen-a-Palooza, downtown Glenwood's monthly celebration of community. This month, Cooper Corner Gallery will host its holiday party with Santa, elves and music. Rebecca Nickoley will exhibit at Artists' Mercantile. Pure Strands Salon and Spa will host a painting event. And other specials and entertainment are sure to be scattered throughout downtown!
Downtown Glenwood Springs | facebook.com/glenapalooza
Friday Afternoon Club: Goodman Unplugged
Friday, 5 p.m. You can count on music and entertainment at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Friday Afternoon Club. This week's performer is Goodman Unplugged. Gerry Goodman and John Brown will perform a set full of classic rock, early country and blues. And, of course, the park is decorated for the holidays. Take a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com
Anderson Ranch Artists In Residence
Friday, 6 p.m. Meet Anderson Ranch artists in residence, see and hear about their work during this presentation. Refreshments will be available, and Deck the Walls Holiday Market will be open for shopping.
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com
Uncommon Women and Others
Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. An all-female cast explores ideas of feminism in this show, set in the 1970s at a reunion for a women's college.
New Space Theatre, Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, 3000 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | $18, $13 students, seniors and CMC staff | 947-8177 | coloradomtn.edu/theater
Constellations
Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Nikki Boxer and Nyle Kenning star in this story of a beekeeper and physicist who fall in love. The story includes repeating scenes with different outcomes, reflecting the outcomes modern physics suggests could be possible. Continues Dec. 14-17. Sunday and Dec. 14's shows will feature a talkback afterward.
Thunder River Theatre, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $30; $20 20 and 30-somethings; $15 students | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com
Clyde and the Milltailers
Saturday, 6 p.m. Enjoy alternative folk from this Grand Junction-based trio. The group counts early American music, history and folklore among its influences.
Grove's Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | Free | 984-0999 | thedognewcastle.com
Plan ahead
1940s Christmas Cabaret
Monday, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Step back to the decade that started it all. Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar celebrates the holidays with the sounds of the 1940s, the decade in which the 70-year-old restaurant was founded. Franz Alderfer, Jennetta Howell, Alexis States, Micah Ball and Jonathan Gorst will perform a '40s-inspired cabaret during two seatings of this three-course meal. Reservations required.
The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $60 | 945-7692 | travis@rivieraglenwood.com
Holiday Harmonies Winter Concert
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy music by Roaring Fork High School's choral music department, including choirs, guitar and jazz. The evening begins with refreshments and a silent auction, with music starting at 7 p.m. Proceeds support the school's music department.
The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale | $10, $8 students and seniors, $5 children 6-12, free children younger than 5 | roaringforkchoirs.wixsite.com/holidayharmonies
Basalt Menorah Lighting
Tuesday, 6 p.m. Join the Aspen Jewish Congregation on the first night of Chanukah to light the menorah in Willits. The evening will include Chanukah songs, as well.
Willits Town Center, 850 E. Valley Road, Basalt | Free | aspenjewish.org
Vodka + Van Gogh
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Julie Lang will direct a step-by-step art class while you sip and paint along. The fee includes canvas, paint, brushes and an apron, and a cash bar will be open. Reservations encouraged!
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | $35 | 963-7008 | scoop@marbledistilling.com
A Class and A Glass
Wednesday, 6 p.m. Learn how to make your own soy wax candle while sipping a signature holiday cocktail. Fee includes both a candle and a beverage.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | $20 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
Deck The Walls Cookie Exchange & Caroling
Dec. 16, 4 p.m. Bring a dozen (or more!) cookies and your caroling voice to this Carbondale Arts event. It's a great way to meet your neighbors — and diversify your cookie stash.
The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com
Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.