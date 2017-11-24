Weekend Planner

<<< Holiday Lighting & Wine Walk

Friday, 6-9 p.m. Thanksgiving's over, and that means it's time to crank up the holiday season! The evening will begin at Hotel Colorado's holiday lighting. Then, downtown Glenwood will light up and invite the public in for a wine walk through local businesses.

Downtown Glenwood Springs | Free | 618-3650 | roaringforkevents.com

Friday Afternoon Club

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Painters Stage — Noemi, Kristof and Max Kosmowski — return with their gypsy-meets-reggae sound.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Vaudeville Holiday show

Friday, 6 p.m. The Glenwood Vaudeville begins its holiday shows this week, with doors opening at 6 on Friday and Saturday and at 5 on Sunday. More shows will be added between Christmas and New Year's.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Music at the Movies

Wednesday, 5 p.m. Enjoy Susan Nicholson's live piano music, and then settle in for a film: the 2005 adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice."

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Stocking Stuffer Sale

Thursday, 9 a.m. What's better than getting a jump on holiday shopping? Doing it with a sale—and while benefiting others! Head to Valley View to peruse gifts at discounted prices and register to win a set of "Twelve Days of Christmas" ornaments. Proceeds benefit the VVH library and scholarships.

Valley View Hospital, 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs | 384-6670 | vvh.org

Chamber Music to Delight

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Aspen Music Festival continues to provide free music throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. This performance will feature music teachers: Ben McMurray, trumpeter; Daniel Jacobs, violist; Emily Schoendorf, bassoonist; Lindsay Bobyak, double bassist; and Will Brobston, guitarist and composer.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Immigrant Voices

Thursday, 7 p.m. What would drive someone from their home country to another? Hear seven accounts of immigration during this event, a collaboration between English In Action, Writ Large and The The Arts Campus at Willits.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 | tacaw.org