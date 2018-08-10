We’re having a Block Party!

Glenwood Springs will come to life Friday night and Saturday as the Big Summer Block Party invades downtown.

Eight bands will grace two stages; the main stage will be in the parking lot behind the fire department on Cooper Avenue, plus a secondary stage in Centennial Park at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 9th Street.

"Glenwood could use more big events, celebrating downtown and the city center," said event Promoter Damon Arredondo with Roaring Fork Events.

In true block party fashion, they will be shutting down Cooper Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets for the second annual event. Last year's event coincided with the closing of the old Grand Avenue Bridge and subsequent demolition to make way for the new bridge.

Between the stages there will be food vendors and local businesses with booths and displays for visitors to enjoy. Children friendly activities will include artists, the Salida Circus and life-size games of human foosball.

Glenwood Springs own Whiskey Stomp will kick off the Friday music with its multi-genre style starting at 5 p.m. on the main stage. Meanwhile, down the street on the secondary stage at 5:15 p.m. will be an attempt to have the largest Zumba class ever in the valley.

Glenwood Springs-based classic rock; modern rock and folk rock cover band the Logan Brothers will take the stage in Centennial Park at 6:30 p.m. The Jyemo Club out of Denver will bring the first night of music to a close with their Latin and Caribbean inspired beats, North American funk and rock, singing English and Spanish.

Music trio Painters Stage will take the main stage Saturday at noon with their gypsy sound and reggae rhythms. A yoga class will warm up the action at the secondary stage at Centennial Park before the Runaway Grooms from the Vail Valley fill the park with their folk and blues music and hits from the '60s and '70s to now, with two sets starting at 1:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The Carbondale-based band Sleepy Justice takes to the main stage at 2:45 p.m., playing original and cover alternative rock. The rhythm will continue at 5:15 p.m. with the band Paa Kow, who will bring its fusion of sound and artistry from Ghana with African Pop.

A class of Tai Chi will take the secondary stage from 6- 6:45 p.m. before the Runaway Grooms finish the music in the park with a third set at 7:15 p.m.

The groovy jam band, the Magic Beans will close out the block party Saturday evening. Taking the main stage at 7:45 p.m., the Denver based band, with their genre-blending mix of funk, rock, bluegrass, Americana and more.

There is a $5 entry fee for the event with 12 and younger free. Proceeds from the event go to after-school programs in the Roaring Fork Valley through Social Bridge.

Arredondo is hoping this event will get bigger every year.

"We raised a couple grand last year," said Arredondo. "I'm trying to bring more energy and a bigger variety to Glenwood."