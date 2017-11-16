What to do around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 11/17/17-11/23/17

Labyrinth meditation walks

Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Valley View Hospital invites the community to its labyrinth walk. Open sessions run from 8-11 a.m. and 1-5 p.m., and guided meditations will take place at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The latter will offer an overview and time to ask questions about labyrinth therapy. Call to reserve your session.

Valley View Hospital, 1906 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | 384-7570 | vvh.org

Friday Afternoon Club: Goodman Unplugged

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Goodman Unplugged — Gerry Goodman and John Brown — will perform classic rock, early country and blues.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Deck the Walls Holiday Artisanal Market

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Art always abounds at The Launchpad, but it's kicked up another notch during the holiday season. The R2 Gallery will be filled with work by local and state artists. Shop candles, scarves, ornaments, bird houses and much more as you begin your holiday shopping. You can attend this week's festive opening reception, and the market continues through Dec. 30. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Champagne shopping events take place from 3-5 p.m. Dec. 9, 16 and 23.

The Launchpad, 76 Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | carbondalearts.com

Antlers Lane Old Schoolhouse Fall Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Is shabby chic, farmhouse fresh style your thing? Then this sale is calling your name. Upcycled, antique, vintage, salvage and handmade goods abound. Some vendors will accept credit cards; all accept cash.

Antlers Lane Schoolhouse, 313 Antlers Lane, Rifle | Free | 379-7265 | Search Antler Lane Schoolhouse Craft/Artists Sale on Facebook

A day of fun at the Adventure Park

Saturday. There's so much happening at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as Thanksgiving nears and we begin to think about Christmas. The day begins with Turkey Tram-a-Ganza from noon-4 p.m.; bring a frozen turkey to the tram base and you'll receive up to four tram passes to use later in the day. A can or package of food for Thanksgiving dinner is good for one free pass. At 5 p.m., the Winter on the Mountain Kick-off Party begins (and it's time to use those passes). The event includes Christmas lights, fire pits for roasting s'mores and music by the Leonard Curry Trio. The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m., and light shows will take place each half hour. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand all evening. Santa will return every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road | Free with food donation | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

St. Mary of the Crown Elk/Turkey Dinner

Saturday, 4 p.m. Enjoy pit barbecued elk and turkey, sides and homemade desserts during this 40th annual dinner. Tom's Door Charity sponsors the Christmas store, which will include holiday cards, crafts and baked goods.

St. Mary of the Crown Church, 395 White Hill, Carbondale | $12; $8 ages 5-12 and seniors; 4 and younger free | 704-0820

Marble Throwdown

Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Marble Distilling's off-season, off-menu cocktail competition is a tour through downtown Carbondale. Local bartenders will create cocktails highlighting the distillery's spirits. Pick up a punch pass and ballot in advance, and during the event tour the town to sample cocktails. The winning cocktail will appear on Marble's winter menu. Participating venues include Phat Thai, Allegria, Batch, Peppino's, Mi Casita and Carbondale Beer Works.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $20 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Doga and cat yoga

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Get down, dog, with shelter pups and cats during two yoga classes. Meet adoptable pups during the 9:30 a.m. session, and fuzzy felines during the 10:45 a.m. class. All proceeds benefit the animal shelter.

Colorado Animal Rescue, 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs | 947-9173 | coloradoanimalrescue.org

Plan ahead

Full Spectrum Gong Bath

Tuesday, 7 p.m. Bathe your senses in sound frequencies designed to positively affect emotional balance and spiritual awareness. You may prefer to lie down; if so, bring a mat and blanket to ensure you're comfortable.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $25 advance, $30 at the door | wholelifemodalities.com

Huffin' for Some Stuffin' Turkey Trot and Cyclo Cross Races

Thursday, 8 a.m. Earn your Thanksgiving meal with a lap around this cyclo cross course. Whether you're running or riding, you'll enjoy a bonfire with pumpkin spice marshmallows, hot chocolate, cider and other snacks. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be available. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. 8 a.m. 5K Turkey Trot and one-lap Gobble Wobble; 9 a.m. Cyclo Cross races.

Roaring Fork High School, 2270 Colorado 133, Carbondale | $5-$35 | carbondalerec.com for 5K info, alohamountaincyclery.com for Cyclo Cross

