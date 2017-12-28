Celebrate New Year’s in and around Glenwood Springs

Friday Afternoon Club: Shady Lane

Friday, 5 p.m. You can count on music and entertainment at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Friday Afternoon Club. This week's performer is Shady Lane, which specializes in acoustic rock. Take a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Vaudeville Holiday show

Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday 5 and 9 p.m. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open in advance of the performance, with food and drink available for order. The show continues through Jan. 6.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Chicken and Waffles Brunch

Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Whether you've got evening plans or will return home to cozy up in your PJs, Batch has a New Year's Eve brunch for you. Flip Wise and Open Fire Catering's bottomless brunch includes game day snacks, chicken and waffles, bloody mary bar, beermosas and Batch brews. A la carte and children's menus are also available for those who don't want to go bottomless. Reservations accepted but not required.

Batch, 358 Main St., Carbondale | $30 bottomless | 510-5934 | facebook.com/batchcarbondale

New Year's Eve Dinner

Sunday, 4:30, 7 and 9:30 p.m. The Riviera does it up in style for the restaurant's second-annual New Year's Eve Dinner. Three seatings will offer a decadent menu and live music. Reservations required.

The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $75-$100 | 975-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com

New Year's Eve

Celebration

Sunday, 7 p.m. Find yourself a uniquely Glenwood celebration at the Hot Springs Resort. All events are free with pool admission, and include a handstand contest, cannonball and diving contests, Marco Polo and more.

Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, 415 E. Sixth St. | $21.50 ages 13 and older; $13.50 children 3-12 | 947-2955 | hotspringspool.com

New Year's Strut

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Join Let's Just Dance for an evening of dancing, snacks and celebration.

Third Street Center, 520 Third Street, Carbondale | $10 | 366-6463

'70s-style party

Sunday, 8 p.m. Dress as your favorite '70s character or in your favorite '70s outfit to win prizes at this New Year's celebration. DJ Hurricane will play music from the decade, and the best costumes will be awarded with prizes. Join the free champagne toast as you ring in 2018.

Big Daddy's Sports Bar, 55 Mel Rey Road, Glenwood Springs | Free | 987-5056 | bigdaddysglenwood.com

New Year's at the

Distillery

Sunday, 9 p.m. Craft spirits, DJ Benny, dancing and a balloon drop are all part of the package at Marble Distilling's New Year's celebration. The midnight toast is included, and a limited number of reserved tables are available in the barrel room.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | $20 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

New Year's Day Yoga Nidra

Monday, 3:30 p.m. Yoga nidra is often referred to as "yogic sleep," and the nurturing practice is a lovely way to welcome 2018. Join Erin Down for this sweet and nurturing yoga Nidra practice to wake up to your dreams realized.

Providence Apothecary, 713 Cooper Ave. Suite 100, Glenwood Springs | $17-$20 | 928-3440 | providenceapothecary.com

Skier Appreciation Day

Jan. 5, 9 a.m. Sunlight celebrates its patrons with this annual event. Don your super hero or super villain costume and hit the slopes.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $20 | 800-445-7931 | sunlightmtn.com

Feets of Comedy

Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. Hacky Sack champion brings his show "Feets of Comedy" to town, highlighting both comedy and action. The show is suitable for all ages. Cash or check only.

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork, 16543 U.S. 82, Carbondale | $10; $5 children eighth grade and younger | 963-1960