What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, 12/22/17-12/28/17

Friday Afternoon Club: Feeding Giants

Friday, 5 p.m. You can count on music and entertainment at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Friday Afternoon Club. This week's performer is Feeding Giants, a folk, indie band whose song list spans root genres. And, of course, the park is decorated for the holidays. Take a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

^^^Vaudeville Holiday show

Through Jan. 6. The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue's holiday show is new each year, with song and comedy to entertain people of all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays. Several extra shows are scheduled in the days immediately prior to Christmas and New Year's Day.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave. | $24, $22 seniors, $16 kids | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

TubaChristmas

Saturday, noon. Head downtown for the first local TubaChristmas performance. You'll hear tuba and euphonium players perform a sidewalk holiday show.

Eagles Lodge, 312 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs | Free | tubachristmas.com

Gingerbread Houses

Saturday, 10 a.m. Create a classic holiday treat in a beautiful, historic setting. All materials included in cost; call for reservations.

Redstone Inn, 82 Redstone Blvd., Redstone | $20 | 970-963-2526

A Jazzy Christmas with

Jeannie Walla And Friends>>>

Saturday, 8 p.m. Jazz and big band music is an integral part of life for Jeannie Walla, whose first such performance was during her childhood.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $13 advance, $18 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Joyeux Noel

Tuesday, 5:15 p.m. Foreign Film Night is a monthly event at the Basalt library, and this month's is as seasonal as they come. "Joyeux Noel" depicts the unofficial truce of December 1914, during which soldiers in World War I stepped away from battle and learned about each other.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Christmas Tea

Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Keep the celebration going with afternoon tea at Redstone Inn. The event will be accompanied by finger sandwiches, scones and other sweet treats. Call for reservations.

Redstone Inn, 82 Redstone Blvd., Redstone | $26.95 | 970-963-2526

