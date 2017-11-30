What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 12/1/17-12/7/17

Friday Afternoon Club: Frank Martin

Dec. 1, 5 p.m. You can count on music and entertainment at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Friday Afternoon Club. This week's performer is Frank Martin, a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. And of course, the park is decorated for the holidays. Take a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Decade of Design and Drama

Sunday, 5-6:30 p.m. It's the first public art exhibit at the new Morgridge Commons, and appropriately, it's also a display of Colorado Mountain College talent. This retrospective exhibit will feature poster art from Sopris Theatre Company productions. The work is by CMC graphic design students past and present, some of whom will be in attendance. The opening reception immediately follows a matinee performance of "Uncommon Women and Others" at the college's Spring Valley campus.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-8367

ATOMGA

Friday, 8 p.m. Get ready to move during this Afrobeat-influenced dance party. ATOMGA is a 10-piece, Afro-funk collective that aims to tackle socially conscious topics through its music. Among those issues: the need for more love in the world.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8 advance, $12 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Sneaky Pete & The Secret Weapons

Saturday, 8 p.m. Sneaky Pete & the Secret Weapons is a collective of musicians channeling original music through a lens of hazy funk and unending groove, all witnessed and interpreted from the peaks and valleys of the Rocky Mountains.

Their genre-blending sound of funk, rock, jazz, and hip-hop moves from the streets of New Orleans to smoky jazz dives, intergalactic spaceships, and late-night laser-filled clubs.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $6 advance, $9 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

A Class & A Glass

Wednesday, 6 p.m. Pair spirits (that is, the drinkable kind) with holiday cheer during this Carbondale Clay Center class. Make a personalized ornament as a gift or for your own tree. Or both! Admission includes two ornaments and a holiday cocktail.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | $20 | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

Local Comedy Showcase

Thursday, 8 p.m. Laugh it up with some of the Roaring Fork Valley's funniest locals: Beth Brandon Arenella, Alexa Fitzpatrick, Todd Hartley, Glenn Smith and Bryan Sobolewski.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $7 advance, $10 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.