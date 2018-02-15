What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 2/16/18
February 15, 2018
Wild & Scenic Film Festival>>>
Thursday, 6 p.m. The Wild & Scenic Film Fest, a fundraiser for the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, is a collection of short environmental and adventure films.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with full menu and full bar available. Films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door; $15 in advance at midcowatershed.org.
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs | $15 advance, $20 at the door | midcowatershed.org
Friday Afternoon Club
Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Starcher Hutsen performs classic rock and singer/songwriter tunes.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com
Winter Conference Movie Night
Friday, 5:30-9 p.m. Don't miss out on a night of films and socializing. Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a beer social, followed by the film "Rider and the Wolf" at 6 p.m. Pause for dinner from 7-7:30 p.m., then settle in for the second feature, "Blood Road."
New Castle Community Center, 423 W. Main St. | $10 for children 18 and younger; $20 for adults, includes dinner and three drink tickets | rfmba.org
Valley Visual Art Show
Friday, 9 a.m. It's closing day for Valley Visual Art, the annual exhibit of work by artists throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
R2 Gallery in the Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com
Valentine's Day
Dinner
Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Continue to celebrate the holiday of love with a memorable three-course meal at Glenwood Springs' iconic hotel.
Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $40 | 945-6511 ext. 111 | hotelcolorado.com
Fry-Day Night Lenten Fish Fry
Friday, 5 p.m. Embrace the first Friday of Lent with a fish fry at St. Stephen's. The menu includes fried or baked cod, a fish taco bar or cheese pizza for the kids. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen's Catholic School.
St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs | $5-$12 | 945-7746 | ststephen1885.org
Nomadic Hands
Friday, 6-8 p.m. Carbondale Clay Center's latest exhibit highlights artists who have been part of Alleghany Meadows' Artstream Nomadic Gallery. Since 2002, the Airstream has exhibited in more than 150 locations. This exhibit will highlight 14 artists who have been crucial to the project's success. The reception will include wine and appetizers, and the show is on display through Feb. 23.
Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free | carbondaleclay.org
Aspen Words 5th Annual Youth Poetry Slam
Friday, 6:30 p.m. Middle and high school students have worked with performance poets and teaching artists on their own work. They'll perform during this valley-wide performance.
Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | Free | aspenwords.org
Herbal Cold Care
Series
Saturday, 2 p.m. Learn how to treat sinus congestion and stubborn coughs using herbs. You'll leave this demonstration-style class with a product sample and recipes.
Providence Apothecary, 713 Cooper Ave. Suite 100, Glenwood Springs | $30 | 928-3440 | providenceapothecary.com
Ben Kronberg
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. It's a double dose of comedy this month at Marble Bar. Ben Kronberg returns to the distillery with appearances on Comedy Central and John Oliver's New York Stand Up Special to his credit. Dan Jones will open.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
5Point Night
Saturday, 7 p.m. Some of the top films from January's 5Point Aspen show will be screened at this event, in honor of the life of Hayden Kennedy. Proceeds benefit the Hayden Kennedy Public Lands Defense Fund. In addition to films that will inspire a range of emotions, the evening will include cookies, raffle prizes, a silent auction and beer and wine at a cash bar.
Bristlecone Mountain Sports, 781 E. Valley Road, Basalt | $20 | haydenfund.org
Multitudes: An Evening With Walt Whitman
Saturday, 8 p.m. "Multitudes" offers a fine portrayal of the man who invented free verse, a man of energy, spirit, passions for people, democratic justice, and the power of words — Walt Whitman. Kim Nuzzo gives a sustained performance of Walt looking back on his life, and Valerie Nuzzo's script is faithful to Walt's own writings.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $13 advance, $18 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
Glenwood Vaudeville Revue
Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.
Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com
Plan ahead
Naturalist Nights
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. David Anderson will speak about the various landscapes of Colorado and how they factor into geology, evolution and human enterprise. Anderson is a natural historian and director and chief scientist of the Colorado Natural Heritage Program.
Third Street Center, 520 Third Street, Carbondale | Free | wildernessworkshop.org
Trivia Night
Wednesday, 7 p.m. Calling all trivia-goers: Your bar tab's on the line! Assemble a team of no more than six people — and of course, every team needs a name, so make it a good one. MDC will help pay the winning team's bar tab (up to $50) for that night and you get to keep the custom marble trivia trophy for the month.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
Why Cycles Meet & Greet
Thursday, 6 p.m. Welcome 2-year-old titanium bicycle manufacturer Why Cycles to the Roaring Fork Valley. They'll be on hand, along with their retailer, Aloha Mountain Cyclery, to answer questions about their bikes, which will be on display.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
The Price
Feb. 22-24, March 2-3, 8-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 4, 2 p.m. Two estranged brothers are reunited to set a price for their deceased father's belongings in this Arthur Miller play.
Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com
