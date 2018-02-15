What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 2/16/18

Wild & Scenic Film Festival>>>

Thursday, 6 p.m. The Wild & Scenic Film Fest, a fundraiser for the Middle Colorado Watershed Council, is a collection of short environmental and adventure films.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with full menu and full bar available. Films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets $20 at the door; $15 in advance at midcowatershed.org.

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue, 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs | $15 advance, $20 at the door | midcowatershed.org

Friday Afternoon Club

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Starcher Hutsen performs classic rock and singer/songwriter tunes.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Winter Conference Movie Night

Friday, 5:30-9 p.m. Don't miss out on a night of films and socializing. Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a beer social, followed by the film "Rider and the Wolf" at 6 p.m. Pause for dinner from 7-7:30 p.m., then settle in for the second feature, "Blood Road."

New Castle Community Center, 423 W. Main St. | $10 for children 18 and younger; $20 for adults, includes dinner and three drink tickets | rfmba.org

Valley Visual Art Show

Friday, 9 a.m. It's closing day for Valley Visual Art, the annual exhibit of work by artists throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

R2 Gallery in the Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Valentine's Day

Dinner

Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Continue to celebrate the holiday of love with a memorable three-course meal at Glenwood Springs' iconic hotel.

Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $40 | 945-6511 ext. 111 | hotelcolorado.com

Fry-Day Night Lenten Fish Fry

Friday, 5 p.m. Embrace the first Friday of Lent with a fish fry at St. Stephen's. The menu includes fried or baked cod, a fish taco bar or cheese pizza for the kids. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen's Catholic School.

St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs | $5-$12 | 945-7746 | ststephen1885.org

Nomadic Hands

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Carbondale Clay Center's latest exhibit highlights artists who have been part of Alleghany Meadows' Artstream Nomadic Gallery. Since 2002, the Airstream has exhibited in more than 150 locations. This exhibit will highlight 14 artists who have been crucial to the project's success. The reception will include wine and appetizers, and the show is on display through Feb. 23.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St., Carbondale | Free | carbondaleclay.org

Aspen Words 5th Annual Youth Poetry Slam

Friday, 6:30 p.m. Middle and high school students have worked with performance poets and teaching artists on their own work. They'll perform during this valley-wide performance.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | Free | aspenwords.org

Herbal Cold Care

Series

Saturday, 2 p.m. Learn how to treat sinus congestion and stubborn coughs using herbs. You'll leave this demonstration-style class with a product sample and recipes.

Providence Apothecary, 713 Cooper Ave. Suite 100, Glenwood Springs | $30 | 928-3440 | providenceapothecary.com

Ben Kronberg

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. It's a double dose of comedy this month at Marble Bar. Ben Kronberg returns to the distillery with appearances on Comedy Central and John Oliver's New York Stand Up Special to his credit. Dan Jones will open.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

5Point Night

Saturday, 7 p.m. Some of the top films from January's 5Point Aspen show will be screened at this event, in honor of the life of Hayden Kennedy. Proceeds benefit the Hayden Kennedy Public Lands Defense Fund. In addition to films that will inspire a range of emotions, the evening will include cookies, raffle prizes, a silent auction and beer and wine at a cash bar.

Bristlecone Mountain Sports, 781 E. Valley Road, Basalt | $20 | haydenfund.org

Multitudes: An Evening With Walt Whitman

Saturday, 8 p.m. "Multitudes" offers a fine portrayal of the man who invented free verse, a man of energy, spirit, passions for people, democratic justice, and the power of words — Walt Whitman. Kim Nuzzo gives a sustained performance of Walt looking back on his life, and Valerie Nuzzo's script is faithful to Walt's own writings.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $13 advance, $18 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Naturalist Nights

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. David Anderson will speak about the various landscapes of Colorado and how they factor into geology, evolution and human enterprise. Anderson is a natural historian and director and chief scientist of the Colorado Natural Heritage Program.

Third Street Center, 520 Third Street, Carbondale | Free | wildernessworkshop.org

Trivia Night

Wednesday, 7 p.m. Calling all trivia-goers: Your bar tab's on the line! Assemble a team of no more than six people — and of course, every team needs a name, so make it a good one. MDC will help pay the winning team's bar tab (up to $50) for that night and you get to keep the custom marble trivia trophy for the month.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Why Cycles Meet & Greet

Thursday, 6 p.m. Welcome 2-year-old titanium bicycle manufacturer Why Cycles to the Roaring Fork Valley. They'll be on hand, along with their retailer, Aloha Mountain Cyclery, to answer questions about their bikes, which will be on display.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

The Price

Feb. 22-24, March 2-3, 8-10, 7:30 p.m.; March 4, 2 p.m. Two estranged brothers are reunited to set a price for their deceased father's belongings in this Arthur Miller play.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

