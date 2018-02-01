What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 2/2/18
February 1, 2018
^^^Midland Arts Anniversary
Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Celebrate three years of Midland Arts Company's current location with appetizers and a selection of work by 35 area artists.
Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle | Free | 625-3068 | midlandartscompany.com
First Friday
Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Jazz Hunter (John Brown and Steve Tomlinson) perform rock, jazz and other popular music.
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com
Recommended Stories For You
Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship Silent Auction
Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Angus Graham's influence stretched across the nation, and this auction includes work from many of the artists who loved him. The silent auction event will be accompanied by hors d'oeuvres from Field 2 Fork and music by Pearl & Wood. The scholarship fund, formed by Carbondale Clay Center, will provide for the education of future artists.
201A Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org
First Friday
Friday, 5 p.m. Carbondale's February First Friday is a Mardi Gras celebration. The fun kicks off with a parade at 5 p.m. The evening will also include local musician Josh Rogan at Marble Distilling, the screening of "Silverline Valentine" by local filmmaker Brandon McDuffey at Carbondale Arts and the Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship Silent Auction, hosted by Carbondale Clay Center.
Main Street, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com
Backcountry Film Festival
Friday, 7-10 p.m. Winter Wildlands Alliance celebrates backcountry sports through its annual film festival. All proceeds benefit Wilderness Workshop. Doors open at 6 p.m., with food by Open Fire Catering and drinks available. Stick around afterward for a community party.
Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale| $20 | cmc.org/bcff
Cold Care Class
Series
Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Learn about the immune system and how to support it using herbal remedies. This is the first in a four-part series about herbal care; the series continues Saturdays through February.
Providence Apothecary, 713 Cooper Ave. Suite 100, Glenwood Springs | $30; $100 for four-class series | 928-3440 | providenceapothecary.com
Ski Spree & Taste of Sunlight
Saturday. Ski Spree and Taste of Sunlight return with a weekend-long mountain treasure hunt. Taste of Sunlight features the area's top restaurants, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Stick around for fireworks, music and more.
Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $10 for Taste of Sunlight tickets | 800-445-7931 | sunlightmtn.com
Ski for Sisu
Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Join in the annual fundraiser for Spring Gulch Trail System. The event includes hot drinks, fire pits, a costume competition, face painting and a silent auction. If the weather cooperates (who knows!), the traditional ski-athon will also offer 3.5K, 10K and 12K non-competitive course loops. Minimum donation for the ski-athon is $15, but participants are encouraged to raise pledges for every kilometer they ski. No snow? Join in a community snow dance and a nordic hike, instead.
Spring Gulch, County Road 108, Carbondale (visit website for directions) | springgulch.org
NEARBY
An Evening With Gasoline Lollipops
Friday, 8 p.m. Colorado rockers Gasoline Lollipops combine folk sincerity and punk rebellion in every performance.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $12 advance, $16 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
Tacos, Salsa &
Bachata
Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Enjoy fresh tacos, drink specials and dance music, with salsa lessons at 8:30 p.m. and dancing beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $4 advance, $7 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
PLAN AHEAD
Wasted!: The Story Of Food Waste
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Did you know 40 percent of food in America goes to waste? Head to The Temporary for an Anthony Bourdain documentary that aims to shine light on our wasteful habits. Rock Bottom Ranch Director Jason Smith will lead a panel discussion on the topic before the screening. Enjoy appetizers at 5:30 p.m., the panel at 6 and the film screening at 7.
The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $19 advance, $24 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org
A Class & A Glass: Be Mine
Wednesday, 6 p.m. Carbondale Clay Center and Marble Distilling again partner for a fun art event. Sip craft cocktails while painting Valentine-inspired ceramic pieces.
Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $20, includes ceramic item and a cocktail | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com
To the Ends of the Earth
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Learn about the search for fossil fuels and a new way forward during this free film screening.
Rifle Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org
Five Course Tasting & Beer Pairing
Thursday, 6 p.m. Enjoy a taste of Crested Butte's Irwin Brewing Co. during a five-course meal at Hotel Colorado. Reservations are required.
Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $55 | 945-8948 ext. 115
Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- When to see the supermoon, eclipse in Colorado
- D.A. considers felony animal cruelty among charges in Carbondale dog shooting
- Watch out for coyotes during mating season
- Basalt police worried after more bottles suspected in meth-making found in Roaring Fork River
- Fugitive arrested for firearms, found with meth