What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 2/2/18

^^^Midland Arts Anniversary

Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Celebrate three years of Midland Arts Company's current location with appetizers and a selection of work by 35 area artists.

Midland Arts Company, 101 E. Third St., Rifle | Free | 625-3068 | midlandartscompany.com

First Friday

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Jazz Hunter (John Brown and Steve Tomlinson) perform rock, jazz and other popular music.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship Silent Auction

Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Angus Graham's influence stretched across the nation, and this auction includes work from many of the artists who loved him. The silent auction event will be accompanied by hors d'oeuvres from Field 2 Fork and music by Pearl & Wood. The scholarship fund, formed by Carbondale Clay Center, will provide for the education of future artists.

201A Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

First Friday

Friday, 5 p.m. Carbondale's February First Friday is a Mardi Gras celebration. The fun kicks off with a parade at 5 p.m. The evening will also include local musician Josh Rogan at Marble Distilling, the screening of "Silverline Valentine" by local filmmaker Brandon McDuffey at Carbondale Arts and the Angus Graham Memorial Scholarship Silent Auction, hosted by Carbondale Clay Center.

Main Street, Carbondale | Free | carbondale.com

Backcountry Film Festival

Friday, 7-10 p.m. Winter Wildlands Alliance celebrates backcountry sports through its annual film festival. All proceeds benefit Wilderness Workshop. Doors open at 6 p.m., with food by Open Fire Catering and drinks available. Stick around afterward for a community party.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale| $20 | cmc.org/bcff

Cold Care Class

Series

Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Learn about the immune system and how to support it using herbal remedies. This is the first in a four-part series about herbal care; the series continues Saturdays through February.

Providence Apothecary, 713 Cooper Ave. Suite 100, Glenwood Springs | $30; $100 for four-class series | 928-3440 | providenceapothecary.com

Ski Spree & Taste of Sunlight

Saturday. Ski Spree and Taste of Sunlight return with a weekend-long mountain treasure hunt. Taste of Sunlight features the area's top restaurants, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Stick around for fireworks, music and more.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | $10 for Taste of Sunlight tickets | 800-445-7931 | sunlightmtn.com

Ski for Sisu

Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Join in the annual fundraiser for Spring Gulch Trail System. The event includes hot drinks, fire pits, a costume competition, face painting and a silent auction. If the weather cooperates (who knows!), the traditional ski-athon will also offer 3.5K, 10K and 12K non-competitive course loops. Minimum donation for the ski-athon is $15, but participants are encouraged to raise pledges for every kilometer they ski. No snow? Join in a community snow dance and a nordic hike, instead.

Spring Gulch, County Road 108, Carbondale (visit website for directions) | springgulch.org

An Evening With Gasoline Lollipops

Friday, 8 p.m. Colorado rockers Gasoline Lollipops combine folk sincerity and punk rebellion in every performance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $12 advance, $16 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Tacos, Salsa &

Bachata

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Enjoy fresh tacos, drink specials and dance music, with salsa lessons at 8:30 p.m. and dancing beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $4 advance, $7 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Wasted!: The Story Of Food Waste

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. Did you know 40 percent of food in America goes to waste? Head to The Temporary for an Anthony Bourdain documentary that aims to shine light on our wasteful habits. Rock Bottom Ranch Director Jason Smith will lead a panel discussion on the topic before the screening. Enjoy appetizers at 5:30 p.m., the panel at 6 and the film screening at 7.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $19 advance, $24 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

A Class & A Glass: Be Mine

Wednesday, 6 p.m. Carbondale Clay Center and Marble Distilling again partner for a fun art event. Sip craft cocktails while painting Valentine-inspired ceramic pieces.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $20, includes ceramic item and a cocktail | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

To the Ends of the Earth

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Learn about the search for fossil fuels and a new way forward during this free film screening.

Rifle Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

Five Course Tasting & Beer Pairing

Thursday, 6 p.m. Enjoy a taste of Crested Butte's Irwin Brewing Co. during a five-course meal at Hotel Colorado. Reservations are required.

Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $55 | 945-8948 ext. 115

