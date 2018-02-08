What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 2/9/18

Visit tinyurl.com/postevents to see even more events and list your own.

Glen-a-Palooza

The second Friday of each month is a time of celebration in downtown Glenwood Springs. Downtown businesses offer specials, live music abounds and there's plenty of reason to mingle.

Downtown Glenwood Springs | Free | glenapalooza.com

Friday Afternoon Club

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, The Logan Brothers offer two-part harmony and rock favorites.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Linda Smith

Friday, 5 p.m. Artist and educator Linda Smith will share her work and experience during an art talk and exhibition. She's the creator of TEOH Project, which provides cameras and art classes to children in Rwanda, Ghana and the Bronx neighborhoods of New York City. She transfers images onto paper and fabric before dipping the transfers into resin and wax. Her work will remain on display through the end of the month.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 970-927-4311 | theartbase.org

AJ Finney

Friday, 6:30 p.m. A local favorite returns for Marble Bar's comedy night. Denver-based AJ Finney is a popular comedic storyteller who often brings his passion for the psychedelic '60s to the Roaring Fork Valley. Boulder's Tyrel Hartman will open.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008

6×6 Exhibit

Friday, 6-9 p.m. The opening will include an auction of canvases by professional artists, and all amateur art will be sold for $25 a piece. The exhibit continues through the weekend.

Melby Building, 823 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | 945-2414 | glenwoodarts.org

Cirque D'Sopris

Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. Take a trip to Narnia during this annual collaboration between Carbondale Arts and Sol Theatre Company. The annual talent show will show how people triumph over evil, with dance, aerial silks, martial arts and fashion designs.

Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., Carbondale | $10; $5 youth | carbondalearts.com