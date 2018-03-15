What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 3/16/18

Echo Monday Live^^^

Saturday, 9 p.m. Echo Monday will be decked out in Irish green for their first Nugget appearance in a year and a half.

The Black Nugget, 411 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-4498

Symphony Swing Gala>>>

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a little swing. The annual fundraiser for Symphony in the Valley will include catered hors d'oeuvres, music and dancing. Expect favorites such as "It Don't Mean a Thing," "Chattanooga Choo Choo" and "Strangers in the Night."

Friday, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle; Saturday, Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road | $65, advance purchase required | sitv.org

Fry-Day Night Lenten Fish Fry

Friday, 5 p.m. Embrace the first Friday of Lent with a fish fry at St. Stephen's. The menu includes fried or baked cod, a fish taco bar or cheese pizza for the kids. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen's Catholic School.

St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs | $5-$12 | 945-7746 | ststephen1885.org

Brew Garden

Anniversary

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Celebrate the brew garden's second anniversary with live music. Friday night features Utah's Grizzly Goat playing bluegrass and rock. Saturday, swing by for psychedelic sounds from Moonlight Bloom.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 945-1005 | glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Prom Attire

Giveaway

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 3-6:30 p.m.; March 23, 1-4 p.m. Glenwood Springs and Rifle libraries have been collecting dresses and suits for teens to take home for prom. The donations from the public were supplemented by Community Thrift & Treasures, Katie's Consignment Store and Lu Lu's Thrift Store. The libraries will hold giveaways Saturday and Wednesday in Glenwood and next Friday in Rifle.

Glenwood Springs and Rifle library branches | Free | 945-5958 or 625-3471 | gcpld.org

Totally Radical '80s Time Travel Adventure Escape Room

Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Put your noggins together and get to solving this '80s-themed escape room. Registration is required, and it's appropriate for middle school students and older. Teams are limited to a maximum of eight.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Corned Beef Dinner

Friday and Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Enjoy Executive Chef Travis Owen's made-from-scratch corned beef dinner, while supplies last. Miss out on the goodness? Well, there's a full menu to choose from, and later in the evening you can pair it with an Irish sing-a-long.

The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave. , Glenwood Springs | $15-$50 | 945-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com

The Greenest Event

Saturday, 4 p.m. Live it up, sustainably, at Marble Distilling. The company will give away stainless steel straws in an effort to remove plastic straw usage. There will also be cocktail specials.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

