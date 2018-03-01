What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 3/2/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Friday Afternoon Club

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Goodman Unplugged — Gerry Goodman and John Brown — provide classic rock hits in an acoustic style.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Glenwood

Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Fry-Day Night Lenten Fish Fry

Friday, 5 p.m. Embrace the first Friday of Lent with a fish fry at St. Stephen's. The menu includes fried or baked cod, a fish taco bar or cheese pizza for the kids. Proceeds benefit St. Stephen's Catholic School.

St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs | $5-$12 | 945-7746 | ststephen1885.org

The Price

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Two estranged brothers are reunited to set a price for their deceased father's belongings in this Arthur Miller play. Continues March 8-10 at 7:30 p.m.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Crazy For You

Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Glenwood Springs High School presents the romantic comedy "Crazy for You," a George and Ira Gershwin musical. It's the story of New York banker Bobby Child, who travels to Nevada to shutter a theater and falls for the theater owner's daughter.

Jeannie Miller Auditorium at Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | $15 adults, $10 children, students and all matinee seats | glenwoodhigh.eventbee.com

Red

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. "Red" is based on the true story of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko. In 1958, Rothko — known for his large canvases of colored blocks — accepted a commission to paint a series of murals for the upscale new Four Seasons restaurant in New York City. In "Red," as seen through the eyes of Rothko's young and somewhat idealistic assistant Ken, the artist spends the next two years struggling with the idea of creating art for such a commercialized setting.

Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College, Spring Valley | $18, $13 students, seniors and CMC employees | 947-8177 | eventbrite.com

Get Down, Get Well

Friday, 9-11:30 p.m. Enjoy The Davenports while raising money for Adam Burger, who was diagnosed with brain cancer. All proceeds will go to him.

Glenwood Springs Brew Garden, 115 Sixth St. | Free | 945-1005 | glenwoodspringsbrewgarden.com

Roaring Fork Contra Dance

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. No experience? No problem. Join in the all-ages fun at this community dance. Wooden Nickel String Band will play old-time music, and a caller will lead contras, squares, round dances, waltzes and polkas.

Carbondale Community School, 1505 Satank Road | $5-$10; children 5 and younger free with paying adult

Safety/Brad's Day

Saturday. Sunlight's Safety Day honors Brad Lanpher, a Sunlight skier who died because of melanoma skin cancer. The day will offer a testing clinic, with opportunities to earn 2018-2019 lift tickets with donations. A $35 donation will get you one ticket, and a $100 donation will get you three tickets. Proceeds benefit the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | Free | 800-445-7931 | sunlightmtn.com

Seussical^^^

Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. More than two dozen Basalt High School students take the stage for this heartwarming performance, which weaves together characters from many Dr. Seuss stories.

Basalt Middle School, School Street | $15 adults, $10 students and seniors | bhs.rfsd.org

Beethoven and the Piano

Friday, 5:30 p.m. Amanda Gessler will perform three of Beethoven's sonatas, which showcase the variety of emotion in his music.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave. | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Screenagers

Monday, 6 p.m. Are there correlations between mental health and screen time? Consider that during a screening of this award-winning documentary, which examines the relationship between these things and youth. A moderator will lead a discussion following the film.

St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave., Glenwood Springs | $5-$10 | 970-945-7746 | tinyurl.com/yagxxkho

Colorado Shakespeare Festival's Julius Caesar

Tuesday, 7 p.m. Art and research come together in Colorado Shakespeare Festival's one-hour production of "Julius Caesar." The program uses Shakespeare to help students learn violence prevention and intervention. An educational talk back will follow this show, which is appropriate for third-graders and older.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8-$12; $5 students with valid ID | tacaw.org

Mi Villano Favorito 3

Wednesday, 5 p.m. El equipo que trajo "Mi Villano Favorito" y las cintas animadas favoritas de 2013 y 2015, "Mi Villano Favorito 2" y "Minions," regresa con nuevas aventuras para Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes y los minions. En esta entrega, Gru descubrir que tiene un hermano gemelo: Dru, quien lo invitar a regresar al mundo de las villanas, una tentadora oferta que no puede rechazar.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Energy Innovation Happy Hour

Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Marble Distilling isn't just a bar and hotel — it's also an advanced, eco-friendly structure. Learn about the facility's design during this event with Aspen Community Office for Resource Efficiency. Drink specials available, and CORE employees will be on hand to discuss grants for green building projects.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Green is the New Black Preview Night

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. The 10th annual fashion extravaganza is sold out, but preview night tickets remain available. This show lacks the dessert reception, bar and full hair and makeup of the weekend event, but will include all the community energy expected at Green is the New Black. Don't miss the pre-show aerial performance by Sopris Soarers.

Carbondale Recreation and Community Center, 567 Colorado Ave. | $25 | carbondalearts.com

The Young Dubliners

Thursday, 8 p.m. "Celtic rock's hardest working band" now includes Colorado native Justin Pecot. The band's 2018 tour will take them to Ireland — the inspiration for so much of their music — but you can catch them locally in Rifle.

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $27-$32 | 665-6560 | utetheater.com

Tinsley Ellis

Thursday, 8 p.m. Blues artist Tinsley Ellis was born in Atlanta, raised in south Florida but calls the road his home. He performs an average of 150 shows annually, and his influences include British Invasion bands and B.B., Freddie and Albert King.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $15 advance, $20 day of | tacaw.org

CARBONDALE FIRST FRIDAY

Friday, 5-9 p.m. As spring nears, Carbondale's First Friday picks up speed. Carbondale galleries are open with a variety of artists, snacks and more. Several special events will also coincide with the night's festivities:

Colorado ArtBeat Film Series

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Take in the art, then learn about the artists through this documentary series. The series includes Colorado Artists Gregory Block, Robert Burch, Linda Girvin, Joshua Goss and Sara Ransford.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | Free | 963-1680 | carbondalearts.com

Pairings

Friday, 6-9 p.m. Select a handmade ceramic cup and pair it with beverages from distilleries, wineries, breweries and non-alcoholic beverage makers. Two drink tickets are included with cup purchase, and cups range from $30 to $100.

Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. | Drinks are $5 each | 963-2529 | carbondaleclay.org

Shaefer Welch Band

Friday, 6:30 p.m. Marble Distilling is quick to crank up the music on First Fridays, and that continues this month with local musicians Dave Notor, Trevor Mountjoy, Randy Utterbach, and Shaefer Welch. Together, they're the Shaefer Welch Band.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com