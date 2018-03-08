What to do in and around Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 3/9/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

Glen-a-palooza

Friday, 5-8 p.m. The second Friday of each month means a good time in downtown Glenwood Springs. March's gathering includes featured artist Heather Davis at Cooper Corner Gallery, where you'll find wine and appetizers to pair with Davis' Western-inspired work. Walk across the street to Artist's Mercantile to take in the graphic designs of Ryan George. He begins with colored pencil and permanent marker, then scans the images and manipulates them with Adobe Illustrator. Providence Apothecary's green teas will be on sale for 20 percent off, and New Bridge Art Gallery will host live music.

Downtown Glenwood Springs | Free | facebook.com/glenapalooza

The Price

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Two estranged brothers are reunited to set a price for their deceased father's belongings in this Arthur Miller play.

Recommended Stories For You

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $12-$30 | 963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.com

Green is the New Black After Party

Friday, 10 p.m. No ticket? No problem. Regardless of whether you're able to attend the sold-out Green is the New Black fashion extravaganza, you can live it up afterward with DJ Benny and a number of the show's participants.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | Free | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

Hot Club of Cowtown

Tuesday, 7 p.m. The Austin-based trio Hot Club of Cowtown is known for its western swing, roots music and cowboy ballads. Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association membership is required to attend, though non-members will be seated based on available space.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave. | $20 non-members | gsconcertassn.org

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Grizzly Chili Cook Off

Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join the Glenwood Springs Elementary PTA for its annual cookoff fundraiser. The evening includes a dance party and silent auction.

Glenwood Springs Elementary School, 915 School St., | $7 chili, or $25 chili per family | 384-5450

Brandt Tobler

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Comedy Night continues in Carbondale, where Wyoming native Brandt Tobler will take the stage. He's best known for his Vegas show, appearances on Comedy Central's "This is Not Happening" and his memoir, "Free Roll." Harris Alderman will open.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $10 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

St. Mary's Got Talent!

Sunday, 3 p.m. Dancers, comedians, singers and more will take the stage in this talent show. Proceeds benefit youth ministries of St. Mary Catholic Parish.

Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle | $10 | stmaryrifle.com

Paint and pairings

Sunday, 3 p.m. Paint in the style of Vincent van Gogh while you listen to piano music of the French Impressionists. Pair the experience with a glass of wine, and follow it with a three-course French meal.

The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $75, reservations required | 945-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com

NEARBY

Body of Work

Friday, 5 p.m. This exhibit of work by Jamie Jaye Fletcher, Lena Nicholson and Meztly Esparza explores the way society looks at women, and using the perspective of three women.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | 927-4123 | theartbase.org

Jayme Stone's Folklife

Friday, 8 p.m. Jayme Stone's Folklife uses old field recordings as the seeds from which a musical diaspora grows. The performance includes a variety of styles: spirituals, Creole calypsos and Appalachian dance tunes. Folk songs are as modern as they are historic in this performance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $8 advance; $12 day of; $5 students | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Take a Hike: Life Starts at 75

Saturday, 8 p.m. Soren West hiked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail at age 75 with his golden retriever, Theo, at his side. He'll share his experience in a riveting performance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $19 advance; $24 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

PLAN AHEAD

A Class & A Glass

Wednesday, 7 p.m. Pair yoga with a craft cocktail (after the flow, of course) during the distillery's monthly A Class and A Glass. Jenna Pearce will teach an all-levels vinyasa flow class. Admission includes a yoga-inspired cocktail.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $20, reservations encouraged | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com