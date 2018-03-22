What to do in Glenwood Springs, 3/23/18

Visit tinyurl.com/pievents to see even more events and tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.

^^^ Author Erik Weihenmayer

Friday, 7 p.m. Colorado Mountain College's 2018 Common Reader tour features Erik Weihenmayer's "No Barriers: A Blind Man's Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon." He'll speak about the book for this 11th-annual program.

Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | 800-621-8559 | coloradomtn.edu/commonreader

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Through May 27 The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Recommended Stories For You

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Diva Cabaret

Monday, 7:30 p.m. Six of the area's most talented singers take the stage for the latest installment of Diva Cabaret. The occasional series reveals singers' experiences through both song and storytelling. This installment features Nina Gabianelli, Travis Lane McDiffett, Stephanie Askew, Amy Kaiser, Deborah Lundin and Catherine Markle with music director David Dyer at the keys.

Thunder River Theatre Company, 67 Promenade, Carbondale | $25 general admission; premium cabaret table (four seats) $140 | 970-963-8200 | thunderrivertheatre.org

Yoga with Adoptable Animals

Tuesday, 6 p.m. Take an hour for yourself in the middle of the week. Dana Wood will lead this class, which features adoptable pets from Rifle Animal Shelter.

Garfield County Fairgrounds, 1100 Railroad Ave., Rifle | $10 | 625-8808 | rifleanimalshetler.org

Murder on the Orient Express

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. It's book to movie night at the Rifle Library, and that means time to board the Orient Express. The Agatha Christie book inspired this recent film

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 625-3471 | gcpld.org

Vodka + Van Gogh

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Get creative in Carbondale, with help from Julie Lang. She'll guide you through a step-by-step piece of art, and of course, the bar will be open as well. The fee includes canvas, paint, brushes and an apron. Reservations recommended, as space is limited.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main St., Carbondale | $35 | 963-7008 | marbledistilling.com

T.A.M.I. Show: The First Rock And Roll Concert Film

Friday, 8 p.m. "The T.A.M.I. Show," a 1964 film, includes performances from Beach Boys, Chuck Berry, Marvin Gay, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones and more.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | Free | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Sam Tallent

Saturday, 8 p.m. The man who The Denver Post labeled "the absurd voice of a surreal generation" takes the stage in Basalt. Sam Tallent is a rising comedic talent whose work has carried him throughout the nation.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $24 advance, $29 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Coco

Wednesday, 1 p.m. The award-winning film "Coco" is a perfect spring break diversion. In the Disney/Pixar creation, aspiring musician Miguel visits the land of his ancestors — and uncovers family mysteries. Popcorn provided (because really, what's a movie without popcorn?). English with Spanish subtitles.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Loving Vincent

Wednesday, 5 p.m. Basalt Library's foreign film night features 2017's "Loving Vincent." Every frame of the animate film emulates the style of its subject, painter Vincent van Gogh. The story explores the artist's final days, with images viewers will recognize from van Gogh's paintings.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

What's Up With Congress?

Thursday, 7 p.m. National Public Radio Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis will discuss Congress' current state and offer a preview of the 2018 midterm elections. A VIP reception will precede the public event.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $22; $75 VIP | | 510-5365 | tacaw.org