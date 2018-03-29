What to do in Glenwood Springs, 3/30/18

Glenn Miller Orchestra^^^

Thursday, 7 p.m. You've undoubtedly heard the Glen Miller Orchestra. The group formed in honor of its namesake musician after his disappearance in the '40s, and it's known for the sort of big-band sounds that won't allow you to sit still. Hear them live during this Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association performance. New memberships and renewals will be sold in the lobby, and admittance is free with purchase of a season ticket. Those five shows begin in September.

Glenwood Springs High School, 1521 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $40 adult membership, $15 student membership, $90 family membership | 303-646-7634 | gsconcertassn.org

Glenwood

Vaudeville Revue

Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. through May 27. The award-winning show returns with two hours of family-friendly dinner theater show with professional talent performing comedy skits, local jokes, high-energy dance numbers, novelty songs, and original comedic presentations. Food and drinks (separate purchase) with show immediately following.

Springs Theater, 915 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $24, $22 seniors and $16 ages 2-12 | 945-9699 | gvrshow.com

Alice McKennis

celebration

Saturday, 10 a.m. What's an appropriate honor for a two-time Olympic skier? We can think of a few, but getting a ski run at your home mountain named after you? That's got to be top of the list. Celebrate with New Castle's Alice McKennis during this Saturday fiesta.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | 945-7491 | sunlightmtn.com

Closing day

celebration

Sunday. Sunlight's motto is "So much to smile about," and the resort will make sure to live up to it with closing day festivities. Begin with a sunrise Easter service — all attendees must have a valid lift ticket to get to the top of the mountain. Afterward, enjoy beach volleyball, music and a slopeside yard sale. Oh, and barreling down the mountain. Always.

Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs | 945-7491 | sunlightmtn.com

Spayghetti and No Balls Dinner

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Did the name make you laugh? Well, it's appropriate: This spaghetti dinner will benefit Rifle Animal Shelter's spay and neuter program.

Rifle Elks Lodge, 501 W. Fifth St., Rifle | $7, $5 children | 625-8808 | rifleanimalshelter.com

Avenhart

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Their story started at the University of Colorado Denver Bluegrass Ensemble. But the band has carried its sound far beyond those boundaries. Avenhart blends bluegrass, Americana and more city-centered sounds. The Denver-based band recently released its self-titled EP and will create another intimate night of music in Carbondale.

Steve's Guitars, 19 N. Fourth St., Carbondale | 963-3304 | stevesguitars.net

Tacos, Salsa and Bachata

Friday, 8:30 p.m. Set your feet in motion with salsa dancing in Basalt. Drink specials and tacos will be available throughout the night. Come early for free lessons at 8:30 p.m., and stick around when open dancing begins at 9.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $4 advance, $7 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Paa Kow

Saturday, 8 p.m. Afro fusion comes to Colorado thanks to Paa Kow. The Ghana-born drummer and composer blends jazz, funk and more to create groovy, danceable tunes.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14 advance, $19 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Roaring Fork Beer Company anniversary dinner

Wednesday, 7 p.m. What better way to celebrate good beer than by pairing it with good food? Roaring Fork Beer Company will do just that with its fourth-anniversary dinner at Phat Thai. Make reservations to enjoy a five-course meal with beer pairings, then check RFBC's Facebook for other upcoming anniversary events.

Phat Thai, 343 Main St., Carbondale | $61.80 | 963-7001 | phatthai.com

RFOV Kick-Off Party

Thursday, 6 p.m. Do you love the outdoors? (Look around — given where you live, odds are good.) Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers work on trails throughout the spring and summer, and you can learn more about tending for these beautiful areas during the organization's 2018 kick-off party. Enjoy free beer and food while you mingle with others passionate about public lands.

Grove's Black Dog Saloon, 219 W. Main St., New Castle | Free | rfov.org

Writ Large: An Evening Of Inspired Stories

Thursday, 7 p.m. The Roaring Fork Valley's story slam brings true stories to life on stage. This installment of the popular series will feature many familiar names: Bill Kight, Cindy Hirschfeld, Genevieve Villamizar, Katie Howe, Nicole Haag and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer. Everyone has a story, and if you're interested in telling yours during a future event, contact alya@alyahowe.org.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $10 advance, $15 day of show | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

The Art of Showing Up

April 6, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hear Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer during Thursday's Writ Large event, then learn from her Friday. Trommer was San Miguel County's first poet laureate and served in the same position for the Western Slope. All levels of writers are invited to this workshop, in which they'll read, write and share poetry.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

Where My Peeps At? Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Easter egg hunts may be child's play, but not this one. Where My Peeps At? combines physical activity with a scavenger hunt. If you're looking for a more leisurely pace, sign up for the families/kids/not-so-fast division. You'll cover no more than a 5K worth of ground while searching for clearly placed Peeps. The more competitive 10K division will solve clues to find Peeps hidden throughout town. All teams will have two hours to compete and will receive bonus points for coming in costume.

Sopris Park, 601-699 Euclid Ave, Carbondale | $30 | carbondalerec.com

Hotel Colorado Easter Brunch

Sunday, 9 a.m. After the kids enjoy an Easter egg hunt and meeting the Easter bunny, settle in for the annual brunch buffet. Reservations required.

Hotel Colorado, 529 Pine St., Glenwood Springs | $45, $21 children 10 and younger | 945-8948 ext. 115 | hotelcolorado.com

Easter Grand Buffet

Sunday, 10 a.m. Make memories with a holiday meal in a historic location. Reservations required.

Redstone Inn, 82 Redstone Blvd. | $40.50; $19.50 children 10 and younger | 963-2526 | redstoneinn.com