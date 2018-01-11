What to do in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 1/13/18-1/24/18

^^^You Changed (Nature)

Friday, 6-8 p.m. Ben Timpson has exhibited nationally and internationally, but he's based in the Roaring Fork Valley. Timpson, studio coordinator of photography and new media at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, specializes in interdisciplinary media. His latest exhibit includes transfers on aluminum sealed in resin and original organic compositions encased in wooden towers.

CMC ArtShare Gallery at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs | Free | enews.coloradomtn.edu

Friday Afternoon Club: Frank Martin

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Frank Martin combines guitar, mandolin, multiple genres and vocals.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Backcountry Ski and Snowboard Routes

Friday, 7 p.m. Hear from Brittany and Frank Konsella, authors of "Backcountry Ski and Snowboard Routes: Colorado," during a presentation and book signing. Beer provided by Ska Brewing.

Summit Canyon Mountaineering, 205 Sixth St., Glenwood Springs | Free, tickets required; pick up at store in advance | 945-6994 | summitcanyon.com

Rassle the Castle: Fat Bike and Snowshoe Race

Saturday, 9 a.m. Have a blast while raising money for the Roaring Fork Community, the Redstone Community Association and the Calaway Young Cancer Center. In addition to the race itself, join in for a bonfire, post-race raffle and starting line hot chocolate. The race is dog-friendly.

Redstone Inn, 82 Redstone Blvd., Redstone | $30; $25 ages 10-17; free for children 9 and younger; $40 both fat bike and snowshoe race; $5 off with non-perishable food donation | carbondalerec.com

The Salon

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Each installment of the Salon features a different array of artists. This time, enjoy the U.S. national tango champions, a jazz trumpeter, a theatrical monologue, modern dance and more.

The Launchpad, 76 S. Fourth St., Carbondale | $25 | 309-2582 | alyahowe.org

Comedy Night

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Get ready to laugh at Marble Distilling. This month's comedy night headliner is Colorado's own Stephen Agyei, who Riot LA named a comedy festival comic to watch in 2017. Geoff Tice will open.

Marble Distilling Co. & The Distillery Inn, 150 Main Street, Carbondale | $5 | 945-5958 | marbledistilling.com

Half Lives Exhibition Opening

Friday, 5 p.m. Nationally renowned, Denver-based artist Ian Fisher showcases his oil paintings. He attempts to capture the sky in a variety of forms. The exhibit will remain on display through Feb. 3.

The Art Base, 99 Midland Spur, Basalt | Free | 927-4123 | theartbase.org

Amy Goodman From Democracy Now!

Friday, 7 p.m. You hear her at 6 p.m. daily on KDNK. Now, hear Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman in person, thanks to the radio station. She'll lecture and sign books during the event.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $24 advance; $29 day of | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Space Orphan

Saturday, 8 p.m. Love The Meters and James Brown? Head to The Temporary this weekend for similarly soulful sounds from Space Orphan — and get ready to dance.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $12-$17 | 510-5365 | tacaw.org

Ole! Viva Mexico!

Wednesday, 7-10 p.m. The Pullman's first special dinner of 2018 is a celebration and homage to the Mexican and Latino heritage of many of its staff members. The five-course meal will highlight appropriate cuisine, with beverage pairings for each. These events typically sell out, so make your reservation.

The Pullman, 330 Seventh St. Glenwood Springs | $57.63 | 230-9234 | thepullmangws.com

Valle Musico Concert

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Gather in the renovated gym space at Third Street Center and enjoy South American music and dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Third Street Center, 520 Third Street, Carbondale | Free | thirdstreetcenter.net

