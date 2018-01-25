What to do this weekend in Glenwood Springs, Colorado 1/26/18

Friday Afternoon Club: Chris Bank

Friday, 5 p.m. Friday Afternoon Club is back for the winter, with a free tram ride to the music with either the park's Post Independent ad or mention of Friday Afternoon Club. Free rides begin at 4 p.m. This week, Chris Brank offers Motown, R&B and jazz sounds.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, 51000 Two Rivers Road, Glenwood Springs | 945-4228 | glenwoodcaverns.com

Benefit for High School Choir

Friday, 7 p.m. Glenwood Springs High School's choir has an invitation to perform at Carnegie Hall — and you can help them get there! The Eagles will host a benefit to help with the choir's travel fund.

Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #215, 312 Seventh St., Glenwood Springs | Free | 970-945-5506

History Examined: The Assassination of John F. Kennedy

Saturday, 2 p.m. What's the story between JFK's assassination? It's been a debate for decades, and history buff Mike Walker will share facts around the much-discussed incident. Light refreshments will be available.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Avenue, Rifle | Free | 970-625-3471 | gcpld.org

Community Love

Saturday, 2 p.m. Get a free professional photo with your loved ones — friends, family, pets, whoever — during Simply Blessings Photography's community love day.

New Castle, visit business' Facebook page for detailed directions | Free | facebook.com/simplyblessingsphotography

Red Hot Patriot: The Kick Ass Wit of Molly Ivins

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Molly Ivins was a divisive character, a reporter whose challenges of those in power made her fans and enemies both. The Texan reporter drew national acclaim, and this show weaves together personal anecdotes and her political opinions.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $22 advance, $27 day of | 970-510-5365 | tacaw.org

Winter Jazz Party

Sunday, 4 p.m. Enjoy jazz with Colorado greats. During the evening, donations will be accepted to raise funds for the Erik D. Newbury Scholarship, which goes to a student in Basalt every year.

The Temporary, 360 Market St., Basalt | $14-$18 | | 970-510-5365 | tacaw.org

Les Miserables dinner performance

Monday to Wednesday, 7 p.m. Enjoy a seven-course dinner with music from the Tony award-winning musical "Les Miserables," performed by Jennetta Howell, Alexis States, Franz Alderfer, Travis McDiffett, Alexandra Trosper, Becky Levin, Schuyler Halsey, Michael Schope and Jonathan Gorst. Reservations required.

The Riviera Supper Club and Piano Bar, 702 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs | $75-$100 | 945-7692 | rivieraglenwood.com

Eddie the Eagle

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m. Basalt's monthly foreign film night features the story of Eddie Edwards, the notoriously tenacious British underdog ski jumper who charmed the world at the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., Basalt | Free | 970-927-4311 | basaltlibrary.org

^^^Naturalist Nights

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Colorado Bluebird Project Chair Kevin Corwin will share how you can help bluebirds and observe their progress. Tea, donated by Two Leaves and a Bud, and cookies will be offered during the lecture.

Third Street Center, 520 Third Street, Carbondale | Free | thirdstreetcenter.net

Victoria and Abdul

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Read the book by Shrabani Basu, then watch the film "Victoria and Abdul" during Rifle's book to movie night.

Rifle Branch Library, 207 East Ave., Rifle | Free | 970-625-3471 | gcpld.org

Yoga with Adoptable Animals

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Meet adoptable pets and enjoy relaxing yoga during this first-time event, taught by Dana Wood. All proceeds benefit the Rifle Animal Shelter.

One Voice

Thursday, 6 p.m. Lift your voice and embrace the joy of music in this new community singing group. Led by Lisa Dancing-Light, the founder of Higher Octave Music Programs, One Voice invites singers of all abilities to join together.

Helios Center, 601 Sopris Ave, Carbondale | $20

Visit postindependent.com to see even more events, and go to tinyurl.com/postevents to list your own.