Whit’s End: Farewell to a feline friend

I first visited the Post Independent in January 2016. Back then, Glenwood Springs was my favorite vacation spot. My best friend had moved here a few years prior, and I was delighted to find an excuse to visit the mountains. And being the journalism nerd I am, I asked the then-editor of the PI to coffee during that trip.

By the end of the coffee, he asked if I wanted to walk up to the office. I was already impressed by Randy Essex's background and skill set. I thought, "I could work there someday." When I met the newsroom cat, Typo, I knew I had a future at the PI.

We've had a bit of change in the newsroom lately. Essex left in December for a position at the Detroit Free Press. Tatiana Flowers joined us as a reporter Monday. Sallee Ann Ruibal, our first digital engagement editor, worked her last day in Glenwood on Wednesday.

But the biggest change of all comes today.

"Personal news: After seven years of service, I am retiring from my @GlenwoodPI office cat duties at the end of this week."

Typo* shared that news Wednesday from her Twitter account, @newsroomcat. Reactions came quickly: Essex seemed to think the furball was playing a late April Fool's Day prank. Former sports editor Jon Mitchell cluttered Typo's replies with a picture of a dog. Former Glenwood city councilor Kathryn Trauger wished the cat well and called upon Editor John Stroud to name a replacement.

Recommended Stories For You

In all seriousness, I know I won't be the only one who misses the comfort and novelty of having a feline in the newsroom. Typo has offered cuddles (sometimes) and humor throughout her PI tenure. The frequency of her affections increased, though, after Ruibal's arrival.

The pair bonded quickly, and many people questioned whether the cat would follow Ruibal to Ohio. Stroud extended the best going-away gift ever Tuesday afternoon, when he asked Ruibal if she would like a furry road trip buddy.

The era of the newsroom cat has ended. Typo will retire in Cincinnati, in an apartment lined by windows that will afford her plenty of sunshine to bask in. She'll have treats a plenty — surely more than the five per morning she was said to get in the office — and company on nights and weekends, when the PI staff mostly left her alone.

We'll miss seeing Typo's sassy takes on local news, but Ruibal assured me the @newsroomcat account won't join its owner in retirement. In fact, with more time on her paws, we might soon see a similar account on Instagram.

*Typo doesn't actually write her own tweets. She doesn't have opposable thumbs.

Features Editor Carla Jean Whitley will fight the temptation to bring a shelter kitty into the newsroom. After all, despite Typo's longtime presence, the PI does have employees with allergies.