Whit’s End: I believe in the power of words

Word is power.

That's a conclusion artists Takeo Hiromitsu and Stanley Bell shared when we spoke this week about "Word is Bond," their collaborative exhibit. Hiromitsu broke it down for me:

Word is bond.

Bond is energy.

Energy is power.

Therefore, word is power.

That's an easy concept for a writer to embrace. I've staked my career on the power of words, after all. Words can bring people together. They can tear people apart. Words, like so many other art forms, can provide a lens into understanding others.

They're the primary means by which we share community news, but it would be a mistake to say words are the only powerful way to do so. They say a picture's worth a thousand words, after all, and Chelsea Self's images help convey Glenwood's stories. Video can take viewers into the action, and Sallee Ann Ruibal is quick to create videos to accompany written pieces. That's also a way to reach people through their preferred means of communication. People learn in different ways. I feel toward video much as I do toward the many ways we communicate: I don't care how you get the story, as long as you get it. If you'd rather glean information from a video presentation of the article than the written word, please do!

But my heart (and my attention) lies with the power of the written word.

Carla Jean Whitley is prone to waxing poetic about words. Share yours with her at cj@postindependent.com.