Whit’s End: I’m dreaming of a white December

I'm dreaming of a white — well, Christmas, yes. But winter in general would be nice.

Maybe it's my fault.

Sunlight Mountain Resort's opening has been delayed, pending more snow. And while I don't exactly control the weather, I haven't yet heeded a request from the snow fairy.

I was standing at the entrance to KDNK's Halloween party when she approached. The woman was dressed entirely in white. She introduced herself, in jest, as a representative of Aspen Ski Co. and handed me a luminescent marble. It's a snow seed, she said. Plant it in your yard. Perhaps do a little snow dance. Ensure a snowy season is on its way.

The marble is sitting on my office desk.

Like many of you, I'm sure, I'm counting down the minutes till I'm on the slopes. But the recent warm weeks and relative lack of snow have already forced me to change plans at least once.

Rather than skiing Sunlight this weekend, I'll leave my skis in the storage shed and turn my attention to other pursuits.

My first day on the slopes will instead be at one of Aspen's resorts. I can't complain about that, not really, although I adore my home mountain.

But no matter where we ski, it'll be a treat for me and my former roommate, Beth. She flies in from Alabama this weekend, and I can't wait to show her around.

As a native Southerner, I never would've guessed I'd spend so much time lamenting the lack of snow. I was obsessed with it upon my first winter visit to Glenwood. Of course I was! But I couldn't guess how I would react to living with it, month after month, until I actually experienced it.

They say you come for the winter and stay for the summer. So far, that's not my experience. I long for winter's return.

This weekend, Beth and I will pull Yaktrax over our shoes and hike to Hanging Lake. I actually prefer it in the cold. We'll take in the views from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, and we'll find somewhere (or many somewheres!) for festive, warm beverages. We'll find rest in a yoga nidra class, and likely search for a challenging stretch in another yoga session.

But when I return home tonight, I'm going to plant that little marble in my yard. After all, it can't hurt — and I can't wait to get back to Sunlight.

Carla Jean Whitley is a novice skier who spends every available moment on the slopes. Share your favorite trails with her at cj@postindependent.com.