Whit’s End: Let it snow. Seriously. Let it snow.

I'm not superstitious, not really. OK, yes, I knock on wood whenever announcers offer praise during an Alabama football game. I've got my game-day rituals like anyone else. I remind my parents to assemble their herd of elephant figurines when the game isn't going well. That's normal, right?

Magical thinking aside, I can't help but assume the dumping of snow we've been praying and dancing for is on the way. The reason for my confidence? No, it's not the forecast. It's because I'm leaving for a week in Florida.

You're welcome.

This trip is a substitute for a Christmas vacation. When I planned it, my dad said it must be hard to leave Colorado in the middle of January. He's got basis for that suspicion; he accompanied me on my move last year, and we arrived in the middle of a snowstorm. The snow was so thick on Mt. Sopris Drive, we laughed at the "right lane turn only" signs. What right lane, we asked. There's road there?

The morning after our arrival, I foolishly thought I could grab things out of the car without gloves. The temperature was 6 degrees. I quickly retrieved my gloves.

Already things are picking up at our local ski resort. Sunlight received six inches of snow Wednesday, and employees expressed hope for more open runs by the weekend.

Snow looks likely this weekend. I hope you're able to get out and ski or shred some powder. As for me?

Well, I'll be spending time with my niece and nephews, my parents and siblings. It's supposed to be rainy and cool in Florida, so don't think I'll be frolicking in the sand. I may be jealous of you doing the same in snow, but you know what?

Family's worth it.

Carla Jean Whitley really loves skiing. And snow. She's not so sold on low temperatures without snow, though.