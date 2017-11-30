Whit’s End: Let’s grab coffee

Tuesday, 7-9 a.m. Drop in, say hi, share ideas. Buy yourself a coffee, then sit and chat a while.

Sometimes brilliance occurs when we slow down and listen to each other without an agenda.

I'll be the first to say, that's easier said than done. We tend to book our schedules down to the minute, with more on our to-do lists than can possibly be accomplished in a single day.

Or maybe that's just me? Just this week, I asked friends to push back our departure for an event by 10 minutes so I could finish writing a story. They literally picked me up outside my office door, and my parting words were something like, "I'll log back on and edit those stories remotely here in a few."

That may be a productive way to live. But in my experience, it's not the best environment for creativity.

In recent years, I've begun to prioritize time with other creative folks — scheduled, but without a specific agenda. We'll meet over coffee or drinks and chat about recent projects, recent thoughts, whatever.

Sometimes, a brilliant idea emerges.

That's part of why I'm setting aside time each month to chat with you, our readers. We could call them listening sessions, coffee chats, what have you — the goal is to make time for you to come and chat, if you so desire, about whatever you want.

I'll spend the first Tuesday of each month at a local coffee shop, from 7 to 9 a.m. This isn't a formal program; I'm just telling you where I'll take my morning caffeine, and you can join me, if you like. You can drop in as is convenient, or show up at 7 and chat the whole time. My hope is to offer one more way to share your thoughts with the Post Independent. You're always welcome to email or call my colleagues and me, of course. But sometimes face-to-face interaction is best. I'll visit a different Garfield County community each month. When I've been to them all, I'll start over again.

So come. Let's have coffee. If you have story ideas, I want to hear them. Complaints? Bring them on (constructive criticism encouraged). Or if you just want to say hi, well, that's great, too.

I'll be the curly-haired woman who's probably on her third or fourth or fifth cup of the day. I may have my computer out and will certainly have a notebook at the ready.

I look forward to meeting you.

Carla Jean Whitley is the Post Independent's features editor. If you can't make coffee but still want to say hi, email cj@postindependent.com.