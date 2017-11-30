Whit’s End: Let’s grab coffee
November 30, 2017
If you go
CJ’s coffee chat
Tuesday, 7-9 a.m. Drop in, say hi, share ideas. Buy yourself a coffee, then sit and chat a while.
Cilundu Coffee, 520 S. Third St. (inside the Third Street Center), Carbondale | cilunducoffee.com
Sometimes brilliance occurs when we slow down and listen to each other without an agenda.
I'll be the first to say, that's easier said than done. We tend to book our schedules down to the minute, with more on our to-do lists than can possibly be accomplished in a single day.
Or maybe that's just me? Just this week, I asked friends to push back our departure for an event by 10 minutes so I could finish writing a story. They literally picked me up outside my office door, and my parting words were something like, "I'll log back on and edit those stories remotely here in a few."
That may be a productive way to live. But in my experience, it's not the best environment for creativity.
In recent years, I've begun to prioritize time with other creative folks — scheduled, but without a specific agenda. We'll meet over coffee or drinks and chat about recent projects, recent thoughts, whatever.
Sometimes, a brilliant idea emerges.
Recommended Stories For You
That's part of why I'm setting aside time each month to chat with you, our readers. We could call them listening sessions, coffee chats, what have you — the goal is to make time for you to come and chat, if you so desire, about whatever you want.
I'll spend the first Tuesday of each month at a local coffee shop, from 7 to 9 a.m. This isn't a formal program; I'm just telling you where I'll take my morning caffeine, and you can join me, if you like. You can drop in as is convenient, or show up at 7 and chat the whole time. My hope is to offer one more way to share your thoughts with the Post Independent. You're always welcome to email or call my colleagues and me, of course. But sometimes face-to-face interaction is best. I'll visit a different Garfield County community each month. When I've been to them all, I'll start over again.
So come. Let's have coffee. If you have story ideas, I want to hear them. Complaints? Bring them on (constructive criticism encouraged). Or if you just want to say hi, well, that's great, too.
I'll be the curly-haired woman who's probably on her third or fourth or fifth cup of the day. I may have my computer out and will certainly have a notebook at the ready.
I look forward to meeting you.
Carla Jean Whitley is the Post Independent's features editor. If you can't make coffee but still want to say hi, email cj@postindependent.com.
If you go
CJ’s coffee chat
Tuesday, 7-9 a.m. Drop in, say hi, share ideas. Buy yourself a coffee, then sit and chat a while.
Cilundu Coffee, 520 S. Third St. (inside the Third Street Center), Carbondale | cilunducoffee.com
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Entertainment
- Carbondale and partners receive $25K for Colorado Creative Loop
- Ski adventurers to share tales, photos in Glenwood book signing
- ‘Wichita,’ a horror film shot in Snowmass Village, gets digital and DVD release
- River runners suggest safety changes at Basalt whitewater park
- Whit’s End: A Southerner’s first tree-hunting experience
Trending Sitewide
- Whitworth resigns as Glenwood High football coach
- L.A. songwriters, including finalist on ‘The Voice,’ arrested in Aspen
- Post-Grand-Avenue-bridge planning efforts subject of Glenwood Springs open house events
- Rifle High cheerleader to perform at Disney World
- DeFrates column: VRBOs — the housing elephant in the valley