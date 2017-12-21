Whit’s End: My winter wish list

Welcome, winter.

When I moved to Colorado, I heard a popular adage repeated many times: You come for the winter but stay for the summer. I don't yet have enough data to confidently refute that statement; this is only my second winter in the state. But so far, winter remains my motivating season.

Perhaps I'll grow tired of scraping windshields and shoveling snow after a while. But for this native Southerner, Colorado winters are still magical.

Last year I experienced so many firsts:

Driving in a snowstorm. I joke that Colorado hazed me; when I left eastern Colorado on Jan. 5, I wasn't sure the passes would be open. I arrived in Glenwood Springs in the middle of a storm, and boy was I glad I ordered snow tires before leaving Alabama.

My first full(ish) ski season. (I missed almost a month of the season, but I made up for it by hitting the slopes every weekend — and some weekdays — through closing day.)

Recommended Stories For You

Sledding. I've seen my fellow Southerners attempt it during our freak snowstorms. (Search YouTube for "Sledding down Crestwood Boulevard" for an ill-advised but amusing example. Warning: There's some colorful language.) But it's hard to compare that to the wonder of gliding down a hill covered in several inches of snowpack, especially under a full moon.

Natural hot springs. I'd been in the pools before, and I love them. But there's something extra special about scrambling over rocks to a roadside pool. During a friend's recent visit, we spent three hours staring at the stars and marveling at nature's abundance.

Leaving the house in short sleeves and a down vest because it's so warm out. At 30 degrees.

Falling, sprawled out on the sidewalk, because I underestimated a patch of ice. Lucky me, this only happened once or twice.

Those were great experiences, but there are so many things I've yet to try. At the top of my seasonal wish list: cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. But I'm sure there are dozens more items I should add. Part of the fun of living somewhere different is the discovery, and I welcome it with open arms.

Carla Jean Whitley is the Post Independent's features editor. She'd love to hear about your favorite winter activities. Email her at cj@postindependent.com.