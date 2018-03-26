Wilderness Workshop announces 2018 artists in wilderness

Wilderness Workshop's annual residency program invites artists to create their work in an inspirational setting. The one-week residencies invite the artists to create work that will later be sold in a fundraising auction to benefit the organization. The 2018 artists, all of whom make jewelry that incorporates or is inspired by nature, are: Alexandra Lozier of Brooklyn, New York; Caro-Gray Bosca and Mary Hughes of Gloucester, Massachusetts; Tamika Knutson of Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada; and Kiwon Wang of New York City. The program honors the memory of Wilderness Workshop co-founder Dottie Fox, who brought her love of nature into her art. Learn more at wildernessworkshop.org.