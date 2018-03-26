 Wilderness Workshop announces 2018 artists in wilderness | PostIndependent.com

Anna Stonehouse / Aspen Times

Artist Kia Neill getting inspired at Thomas Lakes in Carbondale on Tuesday for inspiration for her 2017 Wilderness residency.

Wilderness Workshop's annual residency program invites artists to create their work in an inspirational setting. The one-week residencies invite the artists to create work that will later be sold in a fundraising auction to benefit the organization. The 2018 artists, all of whom make jewelry that incorporates or is inspired by nature, are: Alexandra Lozier of Brooklyn, New York; Caro-Gray Bosca and Mary Hughes of Gloucester, Massachusetts; Tamika Knutson of Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada; and Kiwon Wang of New York City. The program honors the memory of Wilderness Workshop co-founder Dottie Fox, who brought her love of nature into her art. Learn more at wildernessworkshop.org.