Whit’s End: Would you join a silent book club?

That's not a hypothetical question. But first, context.

Area readers (and other interested parties) will gather tonight to hear from author and adventurer Erik Weihenmayer. He'll speak at Morgridge Commons for Colorado Mountain College's annual Common Reader program (see details on page B5).

Last night, a friend and I shared our love of literature, young adult novels, Harry Potter and small gatherings of quirky people.

One of my favorite group texts likewise centers on books. Mandy, Robyn and I talk about reading more than anything else, and books tie us tight even when miles separate. Mandy oversees the Columbus, Ohio, chapter of Silent Book Club, a concept described as "introvert happy hour." As I've settled into the Roaring Fork Valley, I've wondered: Would others join if I started a local chapter of this low-key gathering?

The concept is as simple as it sounds: Gather in the appointed location and bring a book. Read. Stick around to socialize afterward — if you like.

I believe books bring us together, obviously, and I'm already a member of two local book clubs. But sometimes I wonder if I spent more time out and about, would I find new community connections?

This is one way to find out.

If you're as tempted by this concept as I am, shoot me an email. It would take some organizing, but I'm willing to do the work if others are interested in gathering. It's all for the love of books.

Carla Jean Whitley is a Hufflepuff, an INFJ and the Post Independent's features editor. If you're curious about Silent Book Club, email her at cj@postindependent.com. You can also learn more at silentbook.club.