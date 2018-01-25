X Games brings two superstar DJs, two rap legends and one LCD Soundsystem to Aspen

At press time, the LCD Soundsystem and Martin Garrix shows at Belly Up were sold out but tickets were still available for all of the shows at the Buttermilk venue. Along with the moderately priced single general admission tickets of $25 to $50, X Games is offering a four-show general admission pass for $150, a preferred admission pass promising better viewing, a cash bar and restrooms for $200 and a “Diamond Music Club” pass – which gets you beer, wine and a heated viewing patio – for $1,000.

Tickets for X Games shows at xgames.com; Belly Up tickets at the venue’s box office or http://www.bellyupaspen.com.