Photo Essay: Escaping to Utah
In the timelapse of seven days the rugged Utah wilderness offered lifelong memories nestled in the expanse of two national parks, a handful of state parks and national forests, three campgrounds and multiple quaint towns settled along rivers and among the rough and rocky landscape located just hours from the Colorado Western Slope. Zion National Park is truly an oasis in the desert while the nearby oranges and yellows of Bryce Canyon shine brightly in the middle of the Dixie National Forest. Whether climbing the ever popoular Angel’s Landing trail in Zion or simply following the creekbed near a desolate campground, Utah offers adventure around every corner.
