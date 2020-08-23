Evacuation lifted for Sweetwater area

Residents of the Sweetwater area can return to their homes after the evacuation order was lifted Sunday.

According to a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, residents should still maintain vigilance in case of rapid changes with the Grizzly Creek Fire.

“Be aware of changes in weather patterns, wind direction, ambient temperatures, fuel supply and moisture content of the fuels,” the release states.

Sheriff Lou Vallario strongly recommended that residents keep a go-bag at the ready in case they need to leave on short notice.

“Make sure medicines, pets, are ready to go so that if we need to pull that trigger and we put you in pre-evacuation or it’s time to evacuate, you’re all in good shape and no one is scrambling and no one is panicking,” Vallario said in the release.