Evacuations ordered up Three Mile outside Glenwood Springs, as crews on scene for wildfire

Evacuations are being ordered for residents in the Three Mile Road area, and one home is already reported on fire as the Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on scene Sunday evening for a wildfire.

Evacuees are asked to report to the evacuation center at Glenwood Springs High School.

The evacuation point is a half mile up the road. The Three Mile Trailer Park is not included in the evacuation order, according to a post on the GSFD Facebook page.

The fire was first reported shortly after 7 p.m.

“Twenty foot flames have been reported in a heavy oak with high spread potential,” according to the post. “There is a structure that is fully engulfed in flames.”

Mutual aid has been requested from neighboring fire agencies, as well as air support, according to the post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided.