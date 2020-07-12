Evacuations ordered up Three Mile outside Glenwood Springs, as crews on scene for wildfire
Evacuations are being ordered for residents in the Three Mile Road area, and one home is already reported on fire as the Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on scene Sunday evening for a wildfire.
Evacuees are asked to report to the evacuation center at Glenwood Springs High School.
The evacuation point is a half mile up the road. The Three Mile Trailer Park is not included in the evacuation order, according to a post on the GSFD Facebook page.
The fire was first reported shortly after 7 p.m.
“Twenty foot flames have been reported in a heavy oak with high spread potential,” according to the post. “There is a structure that is fully engulfed in flames.”
Mutual aid has been requested from neighboring fire agencies, as well as air support, according to the post.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is provided.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User